Z-Wave Alliance Welcomes Vivint Smart Home to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Z-Wave Alliance, a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol, today announces the addition of Vivint Smart Home as a Principal Member. As a leading smart home company, Vivint will also have a seat on the Alliance Board of Directors.

Vivint Smart Home joins existing Alliance BOD members ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, Ring, Silicon Labs and SmartThings.

Vivint Smart Home Joins Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors

"Vivint was one of the first to standardize on Z-Wave as part of its smart home platform and has been a leader in the growing adoption of Z-Wave standards in the industry," said Jim Nye, chief product operations officer at Vivint Smart Home. "Working with all our Z-Wave partners, we've been able to create an elegant and seamless customer experience. We're excited to be a part of this Alliance and continue to drive innovation for smart home customers."

Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint offers a comprehensive suite of Z-Wave-enabled smart home products. Consumers can create a customized smart home with smart locks, lighting, cameras, thermostats, garage door control and sensors. They can control their smart home using a touchscreen panel, a single app or voice commands.

"As we close out 2019, we're excited to welcome Vivint to our Board of Directors," said Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance. "Our current Board of Directors roster includes some of the most impactful brands leading the smart home market today. Vivint has been a long-time supporter of Z-Wave, and we look forward to the ideas and expertise they will bring to the Alliance and our members."

The Z-Wave Alliance membership now exceeds 700 members worldwide with over 3,000 smart home and IoT certified devices on the market, and to date, more than 100 million Z-Wave IoT products have shipped worldwide. Z-Wave continues to be a leader in the smart home category with one of the largest connected ecosystems in the market.

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 3000 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Silicon Labs and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of over 700 leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless smart home products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, Ring, Silicon Labs, SmartThings, and Vivint Smart Home. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

Press Contact:

Caster Communications, Inc. at 401.792.7080

229534@email4pr.com

For digital images log on to www.castercomm.com

SOURCE Z-Wave Alliance

Related Links

http://z-wavealliance.org

