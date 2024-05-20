Z10 Makes a Statement in Midnight Blue

MONTVALE, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JURA introduces a new limited edition color – Midnight Blue – for its best-selling Z10 automatic coffee machine, the first to prepare both hot and cold brew specialties. Inspired by starlit nights, this luxurious shade of dark blue complements the graceful lines of the original design, including the curved aluminum front panel and an illuminated clear water tank with a wave design.

JURA's pioneering Cold Extraction Process bypasses the heating element, slowly pulses cold water through freshly ground coarse coffee at high pressure. The result is a completely new way of experiencing a true cold brew coffee, with a wonderfully balanced aroma.

The Optimum Grind

For the perfect coffee experience, JURA engineers developed the Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.), which recognizes the chosen specialty and then adjusts the fineness of the grind accordingly, instantly and precisely. This ultra-fast automatic grinder accommodates any coffee specialty, hot or cold brew.

Hot and Cold Brew Specialties on Demand

A masterpiece of Swiss engineering, the Z10 prepares up to 32 beverages, from an intense espresso to trendy flat white to a cold brew cappuccino. JURA's pioneering Cold Extraction Process bypasses the heating element, slowly pulses cold water through freshly ground coarse coffee at high pressure. The result is a completely new way of experiencing a true cold brew coffee, with a wonderfully balanced aroma.

Easy to Use and Internet-Connected

The intuitive interface features a 4.3-inch touch display with a Blue Crystal Rotary Switch. The touchscreen shows the image and name of each specialty, making selection and personal customization a breeze. Integrated cleaning and maintenance are designed to keep the machine in peak condition. The Z10 has integrated Wi-Fi Connect and is compatible with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive free app for operating the machine from a smartphone or tablet.

The new JURA Z10 Aluminum Midnight Blue is sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma and jura.com, for an actual retail price of $3,999. The Z10 is also available in Aluminum White, Diamond Black and Diamond White.

JURA offers a full range of Accessory and Care Products. The best-selling Cool Control, a countertop milk cooler that connects to a JURA machine, keeps milk at the optimum temperature for preparing coffee specialties.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $999 to $4,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

