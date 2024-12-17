Z3 Technology Introduces 4K @ 60Hz Video Encoder Solutions

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leader in camera encoding systems, is excited to announce 4K @ 60Hz video encoder solutions, for Sony's FCB-ER9500 block camera and other 4K sources. Whether you're integrating the new Sony® 4Kp60 camera into your design or need an enclosed production-ready 4K encoder, Z3 Technology offers the right solution.

Sony's FCB-ER9500 delivers fresh crisp 4K image quality to a block camera at 60 hertz, coupled with 25x Optical Zoom, Wide Dynamic Range, image stabilization and exceptional low light performance. To complement the FCB-ER9500, Z3 Technology's 4K video encoder solutions offer advanced features, including remote access to camera controls and low-latency IP streaming. Users can effortlessly manage settings through Z3's intuitive web interface with H.265 or H.264 streaming, video overlay, metadata integration, and NTP server support.

For added versatility, the Q605-60H includes HDMI input, enabling compatibility with Sony® Alpha cameras, laptops, and other 4K sources. Additionally, the ZCube-60 enclosed encoder offers a turnkey solution for those seeking a compact, ready-to-use product.

"Z3 builds high-quality, reliable encoders designed to withstand challenging environments, ensuring our customers have the tools they need to succeed," said Terra Thuman, Director of Business Development. "As an authorized Sony Strategic Integration Partner, Z3 is recognized for our innovation and ability to help customers meet their production goals. Our 4Kp60 encoders empower broadcast, inspection, and security industries to seamlessly transition to higher resolutions while unlocking advanced camera and streaming capabilities."

Contact Z3 Technology to learn more about our HD and 4K Encoder options available today! Email [email protected] or visit our website at https://z3technology.com/products/oem/.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is USA-based Manufacturer of embedded Video Encoders, Decoders and Camera Solutions. Our NDAA Compliant products range from 4K to SD solutions to meet your Visible and Thermal Camera Streaming needs. Z3 Technology is a Sony® Strategic Technology Partner and a Platinum Partner of Texas Instruments®. Our diverse product line includes a variety of video encoding solutions built with Texas Instruments®, Ambarella® and Qualcomm® chipsets. Product form factors include IP66 camera enclosures, board level solutions, portable encoders and 1RU systems.

