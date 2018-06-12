Z3 Technology Introduces a New Lowlight eXtreme 4Kp30 H.265 Video Camera

LINCOLN, Neb., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A camera system designed to excel in lowlight conditions is now available from Z3 Technology, a leading provider of video encoding and camera solutions. The Z3Cam-LX H.265 IP camera provides 4K Ultra-HD video streaming over Gigabit Ethernet networks. This ultra high sensitive camera brings color video in almost pitch black darkness of 0.004 Lux.

"Historically, lowlight imaging has been a challenge in UAV and other security environments. The Z3Cam-LX solves this problem by enabling efficient H.265 4Kp30 color video in almost pure darkness," Aaron Caldwell, CEO, Z3 Technology said, "This is a game changer for our customers who are monitoring their facilities 24/7."

Further enhancing the 4K camera, the Z3Cam-LX also features a 35mm full frame CMOS sensor, long exposure and high ISO noise reduction, interchangeable E-mount FE lenses and an additional composite input for a dual camera set-up with dual monitor viewing or picture-in-picture display.

The Z3Cam-LX is readily available for purchase. For additional design services and support, or to learn about Z3's additional camera solution offerings, contact sales@Z3technology.com or visit our website at www.Z3technology.com/camera-solutions/.

About Z3 Technology
Z3 Technology is an industry-leading, USA-based manufacturer of video encoding and IP camera systems. The camera solutions product line features the latest in compression technology, including H.265/HEVC and H.264, while delivering resolutions of up to 4K video. Z3 can be contacted world-wide through our global distribution network or at our corporate office as follows:

Z3 Technology, LLC
100 N. 8th Street, Suite 250, Lincoln, NE 68508 USA
Phone: +1.402.323.0702
Website: www.Z3technology.com

 

