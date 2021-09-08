Z5 Inventory Announces AHRMM Speaker Session: Health Care Supply Chain Inventory Strategies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z5 Inventory , leading health care supply chain software company, today announces CEO and Co-Founder Carl Natenstedt as a Featured Speaker at the AHRMM21+ Virtual Conference to be held on September 15, 2021. The event will cover all facets of health care supply chain and offers the opportunity for attendees to learn from industry leaders who will share top trends and strategies. On Wednesday, September 15th from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Natenstedt will host a live-streaming strategy session on Expiration Avoidance: How Steward Health Care Realized $16 Million in Product Cost Savings By Throwing Less Away.

The session will focus on lessons learned during a Steward Health Care product redistribution project and cover tactics that can be applied to product expiration avoidance initiatives at any size health care provider. Natenstedt will explore how Z5 Inventory optimized supply levels across thirty-six facilities based on industry-leading data analytics, saving millions in medical and surgical supplies from expiration loss.

Plan inventory control and redistribution initiatives Identify technological and logistical outsourcing requirements Convince stakeholders of the value of expiration cost avoidance

"We look forward to offering strategies to help health care facilities of all sizes improve supply chain management―ultimately optimizing the entire inventory process and realizing cost-saving results. The Z5 Inventory solution is designed to streamline product expiration avoidance by enabling providers to count on-hand inventory, reallocate excess and buy at reduced prices," says Carl Natenstedt, Z5 Inventory CEO and Founder.



AHRMM21+ offers an opportunity for professionals from all facets of the health care supply chain to connect and learn from industry experts during sessions covering the latest strategies, tools and resources to build a more connected and resilient health care supply chain. The virtual event connects attendees with new solutions from conference exhibitors and offers an opportunity to network via chat with colleagues. View the full conference schedule, along with the presenter information here .



The Z5 Inventory mobile app and online platform redesign makes it easy for health care providers of all sizes to capture data quickly and optimize supplies based on industry-leading analytics. For more information and to read the full case study, How Steward Health Care Saved $16 Million by moving, selling, and donating their excess inventory, click here .

About Z5 Inventory:

Z5 Inventory was founded with the purpose of helping health care providers nationwide meet their medical supply expiration avoidance goals, empowering them to Count product on-hand, Reallocate excess product and Buy product they actually need at reduced prices www.Z5Inventory.com .

