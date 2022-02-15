Z5 Inventory Expands into 40+ New Health Care Facilities by Acquiring Livingston Inventory Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z5 Inventory, a leading provider of medical inventory management software and services, has purchased Livingston Inventory Services (LIS), a supply chain management company that serviced some of the largest health care providers on the East Coast.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Northeast. Most importantly, we look forward to adding a number of great health systems to our network of industry partners," explains Carl Natenstedt, CEO of Z5 Inventory.

The Livingston Inventory Services logo served hospitals in the Northeast for more than a decade before becoming part of the software and services offered by Z5 Inventory.

A larger and more diverse number of connected facilities significantly enhances Z5's inventory management optimization platform to help its partners reach their savings goals. Health care providers use Z5 Inventory's software and services to:

Count on-hand inventory and identify supplies at risk of expiration.

Reallocate at-risk supplies between facilities to reach savings goals.

Buy low-cost medical supplies according to need.

"The already-high standard of service we provide to our partner hospitals will only improve with the addition of Z5 Inventory's software, staff and solutions," says Jeff King, former CEO of Livingston Inventory Services.

King's new role will be Z5 Inventory's Director of Operations Northeast. Joining him in the transition will be the LIS inventory services team that has been operating in health care facilities for more than a decade.

"It's important to us that our new partner hospitals experience no interruption to their planned inventory management activities," adds Natenstedt.

All health care providers who have used LIS staff and software to count and value their medical supplies will be able to use the same staff for future projects. Each facility will benefit from new access to the software and services available exclusively to Z5 Inventory partners:

A mobile app and web dashboard for rapid data capture and reporting.

A comprehensive industry-wide database of medical and surgical product data.

Automatic recommendations for inventory optimization, including medical supply expiration avoidance.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome these new health care providers into Z5 Inventory's network of partners," says Natenstedt. "The more facilities connect to each other, the more each facility will save."

About Z5 Inventory:

Z5 Inventory was founded with the purpose of saving health care providers nationwide from expiring product, empowering them to Count product on-hand, Reallocate excess product, and Buy product they actually need at reduced prices. Anyone interested in a preview or trial of digital supply chain management using the Z5 Inventory Platform should visit www.Z5Inventory.com.

Media Contact:

Shane Pratt

512-215-9473

[email protected]

SOURCE Z5 Inventory