Z5 Inventory Honored As 'Most Promising Healthcare Solution Provider'

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In their annual list of companies serving and improving the health care industry, CIOReview named supply chain management company Z5 Inventory among 2021's best.

To compile their profile on the company and the technology it uses to enable fully digital health care supply chain management, CIOReview interviewed CEO Carl Natenstedt and CTO Brandon Burris.

The Z5 Inventory team preparing to identify and reallocate excess medical inventory. CIOReview's recognition of Z5 Inventory's status as one of the top companies servicing the health care industry in 2021.

"Our team has been working incredibly hard to make counting easier at every step - from uploading inventory data to providing an instant analysis of potential excess inventory," explains Mr. Natenstedt, "and this recognition by a tech-focused publication was well deserved."

The interview also points out complete redesign of the Z5 Inventory platform, including a new mobile app – usable on any smart device – and online inventory management portal. These leverage industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to identify medical and surgical supplies likely to expire before they are used in their current location and provide logistical support to reallocate those supplies prior to expiry.

In walking through all the technological advancements, Mr. Burris never lost sight of the ultimate goal of inventory management. "Our optimization process brings huge cost savings to hospitals and health care providers," he explains in the interview.

The way that Z5 Inventory improves the standard inventory-taking process - while at the same time providing savings opportunities for hospitals in danger of letting their supplies expire on the shelf - is unparalleled in health care today. This recognition by a publication outside the specific hospital industry is the latest validation of that fact.

Though this is the first recognition of Z5 Inventory by CIOReview, the company has previously been honored by publication Supply And Demand Chain Executive as executing one of 2020's top supply chain initiatives, and CEO Carl Natenstedt has been a featured speaker for Becker's Hospital Review and industry group AHRMM.

Health care providers – whether they are longtime customers or hearing about the company for the first time – are encouraged to try the fully redesigned Z5 Inventory platform for free.

About Z5 Inventory:

Z5 Inventory was founded with the purpose of saving health care providers nationwide from expiring product, empowering them to Count product on-hand, Reallocate excess product, and Buy product they actually need at reduced prices. Anyone interested in a preview or trial of digital supply chain management using the Z5 Inventory Platform should visit www.Z5Inventory.com/Contact.

