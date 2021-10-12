ZA Group inc announces Acquisition of NFID

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, (OTCMARKETS: ZAAG) announces the acquisition of NFID.

NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of surf, skate, trail running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories.

NFID selectively collaborates with artists and influencers that bring authenticity and credibility to the brand.

Bill Bollander CEO of NFID stated, "We are excited to partner with ZA Group and expand the brand's customer base and identity. The partnership will provide the resources and capital needed to rapidly increase the brand and its sales." "We look forward to growing our digital footprint as the brand and products develop."

According to Statista, the online fashion industry was valued over $439 billion in 2018. This staggering figure is projected to more than double that figure ($953 billion) by 2024, and is currently expected to surpass $758 billion by the end of 2021.

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, "I am excited to be working with NFID and what they can bring to the table through their network and expertise ."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," 'plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," 'will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE ZA Group Inc.