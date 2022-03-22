ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG), Announces Key Partners Assisting in Maximizing its Newly Entered $113.7 Billion Agriculture Industry

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or "the Company"), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms, announces key partners One Step Vending, Corp. and GME Infotainment, Inc. in maximizing its newly entered $113.7 billion agriculture industry after announcing its first vertical farm order.

The key partners synergistically assist one another with each playing essential roles, utilizing their network for expansion, creating efficiencies, and alleviating expenses all while maximizing their role in the agriculture sector.

KOSK assists the Company through its 51% ownership of E-Roots System (Abbotsford), Ltd., by marketing and distributing its grown produce, while Company will manufacture all vertical farm ("Farm") orders from KOSK. GMEV assists through its 60% ownership of Foundation Farms 2021, Corp., providing the knowledge in order to grow the produce along with the marketing and selling of those produce being grown within the Farm to both the Company and KOSK with an annual fee per Farm.

ZAAG's President, John Morgan updates with, "Our key partners play a key role with the vertical farms purchased through our E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc.'s division. Our new venture has been exceeding exceptions and we look to grow within the agriculture space rapidly. To insure efficiencies and maximize the market space, we will continue to work with our key partners and have been communicating with many diverse experts that may potentially assist us to further expanding."

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market. Currently One Step Vending, Corp. owns 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotford), Ltd. markets and distributes the produce from vertically integrated farms purchased from E-Roots Systems, Inc., owns 10 vending machines designed to offer CBD and potential cannabis products.

For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

About GME Innotainment, Inc. (GMEV)

GME Innotainment, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in creating farming systems through its 60% ownership of Foundations Farms 2021, Corp., ("FFC"). FFC focuses on creating worldwide farming systems the produce organic fruits, vegetables and herbs while maximizing their nutrient content, providing product traceability and most important maintaining environmental sustainability through its modular vertical farm joint venture partnerships.

For more information visit: https://srcorpgroup.com

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

To learn more, please visit: www.zagroupusa.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

