Zabit, A Groundbreaking Habit Coaching Service, Launches Today

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zabit, an affordable coaching service designed to help individuals build consistent everyday habits, launches today. By pairing clients with personal habit coaches, Zabit empowers users to achieve lasting behavior change and stay on track with wellness goals for the New Year and beyond. Unlike habit apps that rely on self-motivation, Zabit offers real-time accountability for goals related to fitness, screen time, sleep, nutrition, parenting, and more.

During Zabit's beta test, popular goals included limiting social media use to under an hour daily, exercising three times a week, reducing alcohol consumption to one drink weekly, and maintaining consistent bedtimes. Clients communicate directly with their coach via the Zabit app or text, setting achievable goals and tracking progress. Coaches provide ongoing support through personalized messages, images, and videos to help users make meaningful changes.

"Zabit's mission is to make accountability universal and affordable. Adding accountability to everyday habits to make them long-lasting should be as easy as ordering an Uber," said Roddy Lindsay, founder and CEO of Zabit. "By combining the empathy of human coaches with the ubiquity of mobile technology, Zabit is forging a new paradigm for behavior change."

Lindsay, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and former Facebook data scientist, created Zabit after recognizing how challenging it can be to establish healthy habits around fitness, sleep, and screen time. Working with his own Zabit coach, he successfully reduced his screen time, improved sleep, and maintained a consistent exercise regimen. Inspired by his experience, Lindsay is now bringing Zabit to the public to help others achieve similar results.

"From my 50 years as a psychiatrist, I know accountability to another person is essential for sustaining behavior change," said Dr. Mark S. Gold, Zabit advisor and pioneering physician. "Zabit's affordable service makes this kind of support accessible for everyday habits."

Zabit coaches are psychologists, wellness professionals, and advanced clinical psychology students with at least three years of training. They deliver personalized, one-on-one support at a fraction of the cost of traditional coaching services. To celebrate its launch, Zabit offers a free two-week trial, with plans starting at just $8.99 per week.

