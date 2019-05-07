DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zabo believes cryptocurrency will form the basis of an alternative financial system relevant to billions of people. Despite this potential, many still don't know about or understand cryptocurrency.

That's why the Zabo team created Papercrypto - a risk-free cryptocurrency trading simulation to help new and existing users get exposure and educate themselves on cryptocurrency. Papercrypto is completely free to sign up and use.

Zabo Announces a Risk-Free Cryptocurrency Trading Simulation

"We wanted a fun way for people to engage with cryptocurrency that didn't require putting their money at stake. Papercrypto allows anyone to experiment and learn at their own pace," said Alex Treece, President of Zabo.

When you sign up for Papercrypto you receive virtual money you can use to buy and sell any of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in a simulated portfolio. Your cryptocurrency holdings track real market prices, allowing anyone to test trading strategies or experience what it would be like to own certain combinations of cryptocurrencies.

In parallel with the public launch, Zabo also announced a trading competition with real cryptocurrency worth hundreds of dollars for the top traders. Traders are tracked on public leaderboards enabling anyone to see where they are performing versus competition within contests.

Future Work

The Zabo team has plans to add more features to Papercrypto, including additional educational resources and integration with Zabo's own cryptocurrency application launching later in 2019.

"We want users to not only learn about cryptocurrency but get hands-on experience with the technology and be able to use it in a functional way," said Christopher Brown, Zabo's CEO.

Start Trading & Join Community

Interested in trying Papercrypto? Sign up and get started at www.papercrypto.io . Join our community on Discord or Telegram and follow us on Twitter .

About Zabo

Zabo is a financial services application enabling anyone globally to get paid using cryptocurrency.

