Zac Brown Band Performs at Camp Southern Ground's 8th Annual Night of Candles Benefit Concert

Located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Camp Southern Ground is a camp with one mission and two causes. For eight weeks over the summer, camp serves children ages 7-17, from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions, with activities that challenge, educate and inspire campers. An inclusive, residential camp, Camp Southern Ground brings together typically developing children, children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), learning and attention issues, social or emotional challenges and those with family members serving in the military.

During the rest of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to supporting veterans. Warrior Week, their signature program, helps veterans find their new mission in life after military service. Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), is the nation's first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and/or combat stress. Camp Southern Ground was approved in early 2019 as a service provider of the Warrior PATHH program through Boulder Crest Retreat Foundation and delivered the first program in October 2019.

Much of the evening's proceeds will help fund summer camp scholarships and veteran programming, which is provided at no cost to veterans. A large portion of the night was made possible by presenting sponsor The Home Depot Foundation, who made a generous donation to Camp Southern Ground to help with the construction of a residential village for veterans while they are on campus.

"The Home Depot Foundation's work to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families aligns with our mission to serve those who have sacrificed to protect our freedoms and keep us safe. We are so grateful for The Home Depot Foundation's generous donation which will go toward building a special residential village to house veterans participating in our Warrior PATHH program," said Mike Dobbs, president and CEO of Camp Southern Ground.

It's through the support of the community and partners like The Home Depot Foundation that Zac Brown's passion project continues to grow. Another successful evening for Camp Southern Ground means they can serve even more kids and more veterans. Registration for 2020 summer camp is open with early bird discounting until Nov. 21 and upcoming Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH programs have openings as well. Visit CampSouthernGround.org to learn more and apply!

Mack Trucks, a supporting sponsor at Night of Candles, had a customized Zac Brown Band (ZBB) Mack Anthem® on display at the Roxy this weekend to encourage patrons to further support the camp. The truck, once used by ZBB during their 2018 Down the Rabbit Hole Tour, is being auctioned off now – November 30 and proceeds will benefit Camp Southern Ground. Those wishing to bid on the tractor should visit http://www.macktrucks.com/Auction and sign up to use the site. Once signed up, a bid may be placed.

The mission of Camp Southern Ground is to provide extraordinary experiences for individuals to recognize and magnify the unique gifts within themselves and others to profoundly impact the world. Camp Southern Ground is the passion project of multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist Zac Brown.

Based on his own experience growing up as a camper and then counselor, Zac believes summer camp has the power to transform a child's life. Zac also has a strong devotion to country, and believes it is our obligation to honor and care for the veterans who have protected our freedom and keep this country safe.

In 2011, with the belief that his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac purchased 400 acres of farmland in Fayetteville, Georgia and built a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

