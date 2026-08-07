ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) enabling Situational Awareness for Autonomous Driving

News provided byZ Advanced Computing, Inc.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 ET
POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable Artificial Intelligence (CXAI) software startup, was awarded 25 million dollar sole-source contract from US Air Force, with a recent new task order. In addition, ZAC is bringing its Situational Awareness tech to Self-Driving. The brain-inspired CXAI is the foundation and a prerequisite for the Human-Level Situational Awareness, which will enable Fully Autonomous-Driving (under all complex or unexpected conditions or situations on the road).
ZAC is the only company in the world to achieve AI training with:
- only few training samples (typically 5 to 50), based on Abstraction/Generalization, similar to humans (instead of 1000s to Billions).
- much smaller/lower computation resources, CPU/GPU, energy/battery, Carbon footprint, size/weight, and cost of installation/maintenance.
Similarly, ZAC-CXAI is being recognized as a superior technology for the edge computing/applications (useful for many applications) by International Business Times (titled "Cognitive Explainable AI Challenges 'The Bigger Is Better' Narrative In AI", by Adam Bent, 30-Apr-2026): "Because CXAI does not require extensive cloud-based infrastructure, it can be deployed on a wide range of devices, including edge environments". In addition, ZAC also eliminates the "Hallucination" and "Black Box" problems (associated with the Neural Nets).
ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio: over 450 inventions (including 15 issued/allowed US patents).
ZAC has an impressive team of scientists/developers. The development is headed by Dr. Saied Tadayon, a scientist, veteran software developer, and math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, with his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Cornell at age 23 (the youngest).
ZAC has world-renowned advisors, including 2 Nobel Laureates:
- Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics),
- Prof. Roald Hoffmann (Nobel Laureate, Chemistry),
- Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research),
- Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK; recognized by the Smithsonian Magazine as the Top 8 Medical Inventions/ Marvels; awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President),
- late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research),
- Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research),
- late Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, former Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control; US Army Science Board),
- late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic"; co-inventor of Z-Transform; AI Hall-of-Fame), who is also one of ZAC inventors.
Contact:
Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)
Tel.: 301-294-0434
[email protected]
www.ZAdvancedComputing.com
SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.
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