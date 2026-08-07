ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) enabling Situational Awareness for Autonomous Driving

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable Artificial Intelligence (CXAI) software startup, was awarded 25 million dollar sole-source contract from US Air Force, with a recent new task order. In addition, ZAC is bringing its Situational Awareness tech to Self-Driving. The brain-inspired CXAI is the foundation and a prerequisite for the Human-Level Situational Awareness, which will enable Fully Autonomous-Driving (under all complex or unexpected conditions or situations on the road).

CXAI is the foundation and prerequisite for the Human-Level Situational Awareness, to enable Level-5 Self-Driving. Post this ZAC major impacts and advantages for various industries. ZAC-CXAI algorithms (based on Concept-Learning) have many major AI tech breakthroughs/advantages over others (state-of-the-art AI/ML algorithms in industry/academia (e.g., Neural Net, Deep Learning, Transformer, Deep CNN, ResNet, GAN, Generative-AI, LLM)). The ZAC capabilities/results have already been demonstrated on the projects for Bosch-BSH and US Air Force (for detailed complex 3D image/object recognition from any view angle).

ZAC is the only company in the world to achieve AI training with:

only few training samples ( typically 5 to 50), based on Abstraction/Generalization, similar to humans (instead of 1000s to Billions).

( (instead of 1000s to Billions). much smaller/lower computation resources, CPU/GPU, energy/battery, Carbon footprint, size/weight, and cost of installation/maintenance.

Similarly, ZAC-CXAI is being recognized as a superior technology for the edge computing/applications (useful for many applications) by International Business Times (titled "Cognitive Explainable AI Challenges 'The Bigger Is Better' Narrative In AI", by Adam Bent, 30-Apr-2026): "Because CXAI does not require extensive cloud-based infrastructure, it can be deployed on a wide range of devices, including edge environments". In addition, ZAC also eliminates the "Hallucination" and "Black Box" problems (associated with the Neural Nets).

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio: over 450 inventions (including 15 issued/allowed US patents).

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists/developers. The development is headed by Dr. Saied Tadayon, a scientist, veteran software developer, and math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, with his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Cornell at age 23 (the youngest).

ZAC has world-renowned advisors, including 2 Nobel Laureates:

Prof. David Lee ( Nobel Laureate, Physics ),

), Prof. Roald Hoffmann ( Nobel Laureate, Chemistry ),

), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research),

Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK; recognized by the Smithsonian Magazine as the Top 8 Medical Inventions/ Marvels; awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President),

late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research),

Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research),

late Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, former Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control; US Army Science Board),

late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic"; co-inventor of Z-Transform; AI Hall-of-Fame), who is also one of ZAC inventors.

Contact:

Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)

Tel.: 301-294-0434

[email protected]

www.ZAdvancedComputing.com

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.