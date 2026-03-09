US Air Force awarded 25 million dollar contract to ZAC, the pioneer of Cognitive Explainable-AI, which is the foundation for Autonomous Driving Level-5

POTOMAC, Md., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable Artificial Intelligence (CXAI) software startup, was awarded 25 million dollar sole-source contract from US Air Force. The brain-inspired CXAI is the foundation and a prerequisite for the human-level Situational Awareness, which will enable Fully Autonomous Driving (Level-5), which is Self-Driving under all conditions or situations on roadways (e.g., fog, rain, and unexpected situations), with no human driver or assistance.

ZAC will eliminate the need for:

CXAI is the foundation and prerequisite for the human-level Situational Awareness, to enable Level-5 Self-Driving. Post this ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) algorithms, based on brain-inspired Concept-Learning, have many major AI tech breakthroughs/advantages over others/state-of-the-art AI/ML algorithms in industry/academia, e.g., Neural Net, Deep Learning, Transformer, Deep CNN, ResNet, GAN, Generative-AI, LLM. The ZAC capabilities/results have already been demonstrated on the projects for US Air Force & Bosch-BSH, for detailed complex 3D image/object recognition from any view angle. (All values are typical.)

remote human driver or Tele-Operator,

massive/ expensive simulated training samples,

geofencing/ limiting range of operation,

memorizing/ updating all street signs in the map.

ZAC-CXAI has been demonstrated as far superior/more accurate than the current algorithms (e.g., Statistical algorithms, Neural Net, Deep-Learning, Deep-CNN, ResNet).

ZAC is the only company in the world to achieve AI training with:

only a few training samples (typically 5 to 50), similar to humans (instead of 1000s to Billions), based on Abstraction/Generalization of Concepts/objects (Concept-Learning), which is a fundamental prerequisite to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).





much smaller/lower computation resources, CPU/GPU, energy, battery, Carbon footprint, size, weight, datacenter, and cost of installation and maintenance, which will be a major impact on AI software, hardware (CPU/GPU), energy, and datacenter industries.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio: over 450 inventions (including 14 issued US patents).

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists/developers. The development is headed by Dr. Saied Tadayon, a scientist, veteran software developer, and math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, with his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Cornell at age 23 (the youngest).

ZAC world-renowned advisors include: Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK; awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, former Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control; US Army Science Board). Late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic"; co-inventor of Z-Transform; AI Hall-of-Fame) is also one of ZAC inventors.

