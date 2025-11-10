ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI for Situational Awareness recognized as far superior algorithm to achieve Self-Driving Level-5 than Neural Nets

ZAC can understand unexpected/rare situations/events, a pre-requisite for Situational Awareness for Level-5 Self-Driving Post this

ZAC " can effectively analyze and react to complex, unexpected, or rare situations , which are vital traits for any self-driving technology ".

". ZAC algorithms " fuse Multi-modal sensor data , enabling a richer understanding of the environment ".

". ZAC "excel in understanding complex situations, allowing for better Situational Awareness essential for Level-5 Autonomy".

"Auto Connected Car" concluded that:

ZAC is"a transformative force in the next wave of intelligent systems".

ZAC algorithms require:

only few training samples ( typically 5 to 50 (instead of 1000s to Billions)), based on Abstraction/Generalization of Concepts/objects ;

(instead of 1000s to Billions)), based on ; much smaller computation resources (CPU/GPU) & energy/battery/Carbon footprint/size/weight.

ZAC will eliminate the need for:

remote human driver/Tele-Operator,

massive/expensive simulated training samples,

geofencing/limiting range of operation,

memorizing/updating all street signs in the map.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio: over 450 inventions (including 14 issued US patents).

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists/developers. The development is headed by Dr. Saied Tadayon, a scientist, veteran software developer, and math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, with his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Cornell at age 23 (the youngest).

ZAC world-renowned advisors include: Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK; awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, former Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control; US Army Science Board). Late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic"; co-inventor of Z-Transform; AI Hall-of-Fame) is also one of ZAC inventors.

ZAC Tech applications are, e.g.: autonomous vehicles, satellite/aerial images, security/biometrics, medical imaging, drug discovery, e-commerce/ads, manufacturing/defect detection, Smart Cities/homes/appliances.

