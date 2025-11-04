ZACAPA RUM CELEBRATES THE LEGACY AND FUTURE OF LATIN AMERICAN DESIGN WITH THIRD CONSECUTIVE LAFS PARTNERSHIP

The Guatemalan rum honors PatBO's Patricia Bonaldi as the 2025 "Visionary of the Year," continuing its tradition of spotlighting Latin America's most inspiring creative voices.

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Zacapa, the acclaimed premium aged rum rooted in Guatemalan heritage, deepens its commitment to championing Latin American craft with its third consecutive partnership with the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS). At this year's Gala on November 4th, Zacapa will honor Patricia Bonaldi, the pioneering Brazilian designer and founder of PatBO with the 2025 "Visionary of the Year" award.

Patricia Bonaldi of PatBO

This award celebrates designers who unite beauty and purpose, honoring visionaries whose work preserves tradition, sustains craftsmanship, and uplifts communities. Bonaldi embodies these values, seamlessly bridging artisanal heritage with global relevance through her intricate hand embroidery and contemporary design. By recognizing trailblazers like Bonaldi, Zacapa and LAFS not only celebrate design excellence but champion the deeper cultural narratives woven into every creation. Together, both brands continue to amplify the voices and influence of Latin America's creative leaders on the world stage.

"For more than fifty years, Zacapa's story has been about more than rum; it is about the people and traditions that give our craft meaning," said Anne Nosko, Vice President of Rum, Diageo North America. "When we invest in our communities and build on the artistry passed from one generation to the next, we create opportunity that endures. That's what this recognition is truly about: honoring the makers who define the future of Latin design through their craft and their heritage."

Supporting communities is a core value for Zacapa, a brand that has been actively dedicated to uplifting Guatemalan communities through Petate1 weaving since 1999—uniting over 700 women to date through this work. Each band represents hours of labor and generations of knowledge, transforming skill into livelihood and tradition into legacy. Patricia Bonaldi brings this philosophy to life in her hometown of Uberlândia, Brazil, through the Costurando Sonhos Project ("Sewing Dreams"), a school she founded to preserve artisanal craftsmanship and create economic opportunities for local women. Offering free embroidery and sewing courses, the program equips women with the skills to build financial independence while carrying forward traditional techniques. To date, the initiative has supported more than 500 women, transforming artistry into opportunity. In partnership, Zacapa and Bonaldi champion cultural preservation and the communities who keep these traditions alive.

"The soul of my work lies in the women and artisans who bring it to life," said Patricia Bonaldi, founder and creative director of PatBO. "Every piece we create is a celebration of their stories. This recognition from Zacapa and LAFS is a reminder that when we invest in our communities and honor our heritage, we're shaping a more inclusive and inspiring future for Latin American design."

"Over the past three years, our partnership with Zacapa has allowed LAFS to reach further and dream bigger," said Samantha Tams and Estefanía Lacayo, Co-Founders of the Latin American Fashion Summit. "Together, we've been able to elevate the visibility of Latin American designers on a global stage and continue building a platform where creativity, community, and craftsmanship thrive side by side."

This year's celebration continues a proud lineage of recognition. Since its inception, the Zacapa x LAFS Visionary of the Year Award has honored those redefining Latin creativity: beginning with Raúl López of LUAR in 2023 and Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza of Agua by Agua Bendita in 2024. Together, these honorees reflect Zacapa's long-standing commitment to artistry, community, and cultural legacy. As the brand approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, Zacapa looks ahead to a milestone year celebrating the timeless craft and human connection at the heart of its story.

[1] To learn more about Zacapa's Petate Weavers please visitwww.zacaparum.com/en-us/our-story/petate-weaving

About Zacapa Rum

Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality, and master blending. Zacapa's Master Blender of over 40 years, Lorena Vásquez, is one of the few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra, and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars, and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit www.zacaparum.com .

About Latin American Fashion Summit

The Latin American Fashion Summit is a multiplatform created by entrepreneurs Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission of elevating and enriching the Latin American fashion and design industries, aiming to make them more relevant than ever. LAFS is a powerful community, a multifaceted digital platform, and a leading content creator that provides opportunities for emerging designers and fashion entrepreneurs by partnering with important design academies, wholesale platforms, and hosting its own contest. Recently, LAFS created TRIBU, a new networking platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way in which the fashion industry connects.

About PatBO

PatBO is a Brazilian fashion house that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered ready-to-wear and swim collections. Founded by Patricia Bonaldi in Uberlândia, Brazil, the brand embodies a fusion of technical mastery and boundless imagination, where bold prints, intricate embroidery, and sensual silhouettes reflect a distinctly modern expression of Brazilian luxury. Rather than outsourcing production, Bonaldi established an embroidery school in her hometown to preserve and evolve local craftsmanship. Today, hundreds of artisans, many of them women, trained through her social-impact initiative, Projeto Costurando Sonhos ("Sewing Dreams"), handcraft each piece with exceptional care and detail. With flagship boutiques in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York, and Miami, PatBO has become a global symbol of Brazilian artistry, available in over 150 stores across 20 countries, including Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, REVOLVE, and FWRD. Website: patbo.com

