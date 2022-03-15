Zacatecas Silver Appoints Nancy La Couvee to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Zacatecas Silver Corp. ("Zacatecas Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZAC) (OTC Markets: ZCTSF) (Frankfurt: 7TV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy La Couvee to the Company's Board of Directors.

Ms. La Couvee is currently Corporate Secretary for K92 Mining Inc., and is a governance professional with comprehensive senior level experience in the public and private resource sectors. Ms. La Couvee is strongly attuned to corporate governance and statutory compliance frameworks and has significant mining industry experience with a wide range of corporate and financial transactions.

Ms. La Couvee is a Member of Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) and the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGI).

CEO and Director, Bryan Slusarchuk, states, "It is a pleasure to welcome Nancy to the Board of Directors. Through her role at K92 and throughout her career, she has demonstrated skills and execution ability that will serve the Zacatecas Board well. Her addition as a Director is an important one as we progress from having an excellent silver exploration and expansion drill-stage asset to additionally having an advanced stage high-grade gold oxide project moving towards production."

Concurrent with this appointment, Ms. La Couvee will be granted 400,000 incentive share purchase options at an exercise price of $1.20 and a 5-year expiry from the date of issuance.

The Board of Directors, post the appointment of Ms. La Couvee, consists of Bryan Slusarchuk, John Lewins, Chris Wilson, Jonathan Richards, Charles Hethey and Nancy La Couvee.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

The Zacatecas Silver property is in Zacatecas State, Mexico, within the highly prospective Fresnillo Silver Belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The company holds 7,826 ha (19,338 acres) of ground that is highly prospective for low and intermediate sulphidation silver-base metal mineralization and potentially low sulphidation gold-dominant mineralization. On December 15, 2021, Zacatecas announced a mineral resource estimate at the Panuco Deposit consisting of 2.7 million tonnes at 187 g/t AgEq (171 g/t Ag and 0.17 g/t Au) for 16.4 million ounces AgEq (15 million ounces silver and 15 thousand ounces gold) (see news release dated December 15, 2021).

The property is 25 km south-east of MAG Silver Corp.'s Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine. The property shares common boundaries with Pan American Silver Corp. claims and El Orito which is owned by Endeavour Silver. There are four main high-grade silver target areas within the Zacatecas concessions: the Panuco Deposit, Muleros, El Cristo and San Manuel-San Gill. The Property also includes El Oro, El Orito, La Cantera, Monserrat, El Peñón, San Judas and San Juan silver-base metal vein targets. These targets are relatively unexplored and will be the focus of rapid reconnaissance.

In addition, Zacatecas Silver Corp. has entered into a share purchase agreement dated Feb. 28, 2022, with Minas De Oro Nacional SA De CV, a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc., to acquire the advanced-stage Esperanza gold project, located in Morelos state, Mexico.

The Esperanza gold project as an attractive low-cost, low-capital-intensity and low-technical-risk growth project located in Morelos state, Mexico. Alamos has advanced the project through advanced engineering, including metallurgical work, while also focusing on stakeholder engagement, including building community relations.

