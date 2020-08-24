Zach Bair's New Single "Ordinary Girl" Gaining Traction on Rock Radio And Tackles Suicide Awareness Head On

Bair was introduced to the group after an interview with longtime New York rock radio veteran, Zach Martin ( www.zachmartinrocks.com ) , where the two discovered their mutual passion for suicide prevention and addressing mental health issues.

Suicide is currently the third leading cause of death among young people age 15 to 24. The highest overall rates of suicide are for adults age 40 to 59. Helping this vital non-profit cause that offers a lifesaving services for anyone with suicidal thoughts and their families is a cause close to Bair's heart.

"I lost a friend and member of my team at one of my venues last year to suicide almost exactly a year ago," said Bair. "It really hit me hard, as she was young and had her whole life in front of her. And of course I have known others as well who have unfortunately taken their own life. It's tragic, and I think that we as humans need to be more aware of people who may be in need, even if they may not be overtly projecting their pain."

Martin agreed, saying, "One of my goals is to let people know they have a value. They are important and precious. Let's do all we can to provide resources for those that need our support. One way to accomplish this goal is by suicide prevention. I am going to do all I can to make sure people know that have access to resources that can help."

Bair's new single dives directly into this topic, telling the true story of a young woman who is considering taking her own life, but after being surrounded by support and love, decides she is not just an Ordinary Girl, but extraordinary, and that life is precious. The upbeat single as well as the upcoming EP highlight his storytelling and musical prowess, addressing the timely subject of depression and mental illness with musical grace.

Bair's band, The Zach Bair Band, includes Daniel Dwight, a founding member of platinum-selling band Saving Abel on bass and backing vocals, Jeff Cobble on guitars, who has worked with globally-known "epic" rock act Medieval Steel, and Olive Branch, MS resident Jeff Ward on drums and percussion.

The Ordinary Girl EP contains five new songs plus a remastered version of Rutherford Drive, Bair's hot single from 2019, and was produced in Nashville by Grammy-winner Skidd Mills, known for producing such artists as Saving Abel, 12 Stones, Pop Evil, Skillet and others. It was mastered by another Grammy-winner, Brad Blackwood, of Euphonic Masters, who has done work for such notable artists as Evanescence, Black Eyed Peas, KoRn, Alter Bridge, Keith Urban, and more.

Although Bair is an independent artist through his imprint RockHouse Records, he has assembled a "label" team second to none. His team includes his colleague at VNUE, Lou Mann, who ran Capitol Records as GM and EVP for a number of years, and who went on to serve as president of House of Blues Media Properties (part of LiveNation); and Jody Best, of Best Bet Promotions, who is heading up the promotion of the record to Radio. Bair is in good company with Mann and Best, both of whom have worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, such as Duran Duran, Frank Sinatra, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Boston, and Orianthi, to name a few.

Ordinary Girl is available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms, and the EP will be available September 1st. The Official Music Video may be viewed by clicking this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNxhpEGfL0U

About Zach Bair

Zach Bair is a longtime music and technology entrepreneur and executive, as well as musician and producer. Through Bair's work with DiscLive (www.disclive.net), set.fm (www.set.fm), and VNUE (www.vnue.com), he has produced hundreds of live recordings across the world for such artists as Peter Frampton, Slash, REO Speedwagon, Bad Company, Seether, and most recently, superstar Rob Thomas. He has started multiple companies and raised millions of dollars, including Immediatek which sold to Mark Cuban in 2006; and his first startup, Voyence, which was eventually sold to EMC Corporation (now part of Dell). VNUE is currently rolling out technology called Soundstr (www.soundstr.com) to ensure creators are paid fairly for songs played in public, for example, radio, businesses, bars, etc., and to lower the licensing costs of those types of businesses to encourage more participation.

The Zach Bair Band is an alternative/active/pop rock band from Memphis, TN. Follow Zach and his band on his official social network channels as well as his official website: www.facebook.com/zachbairofficial; www.youtube.com/zachbairofficial; www.instagram.com/zachbairofficial; www.zachbairmusic.com

About American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org)

Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

