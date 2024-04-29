Zach Branson Returns to Jones Walker as Tax Partner

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Zach Branson has returned to the firm as a partner in the Tax Practice Group in the Atlanta office. Zach was previously an associate on the business & commercial transactions team in the firm's Jackson, Mississippi office from October 2017 to December 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Zach back to Jones Walker. His experience in the legal tax community proves him to be an exceptional addition to our Tax Practice Group and his deep understanding of this complex field, especially new markets tax credits and tax-advantaged transactions, will be an asset to our clients," said managing partner Bill Hines.

Zach is a finance and tax attorney whose practice is concentrated on federal and state new markets tax credits and other tax-advantaged transactions. He regularly represents institutional investors, project developers, lenders, community development entities, and nonprofit organizations. Zach is proficient in securing funding for various projects and frequently advises clients on tax incentives, property agreements, tribal transactions, and debt negotiation.

He has also advised clients with respect to property, sales, use, and income tax incentives; fee in lieu of property tax agreements; real estate–secured tribal transactions; and the negotiation of traditional debt instruments. Zach also has experience serving as bond, trustee, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel for a variety of public finance clients, as well as representing domestic and international gaming companies and gaming equipment manufacturers and distributors in a broad range of legal and regulatory matters.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

