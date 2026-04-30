Zach Haptonstall of Rise48 Equity Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Pacific Southwest Finalist by EY US

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Haptonstall, Co-Founder & CEO of Rise48 Equity, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Pacific Southwest Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the program honors bold leaders disrupting markets and driving economic growth. An independent panel selected Haptonstall for his entrepreneurial spirit, company growth, and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Zach Haptonstall

"This recognition reflects the resilience, grit, and commitment of everyone at Rise48. Our mission has always been to build a scalable platform that creates long-term value—for our investors, residents, employees, and communities. I'm grateful to our team, investors, and partners. This honor belongs to all of them."

Founded in 2019, Rise48 Equity provides multifamily real estate investments focused on passive income, tax advantages, and long-term wealth for accredited and non-accredited investors. The company has grown to over 300 employees and manages more than 12,500 units across Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina.

Under Haptonstall's leadership, Rise48 has acquired over $2.6 billion in multifamily assets and currently has over $2.2 billion in assets under management. Its vertically integrated platform spans in-house property management, construction, and a proprietary investor portal—delivering operational control, scalability, and a seamless experience for residents and investors.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit, celebrating original founders, transformational CEOs, and multigenerational family business leaders. This year's Pacific Southwest finalists represent Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada across all industries.

Regional winners will be announced June 6, 2026, in Orange County and will become lifetime members of the Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni community. They will then be considered for the National Awards, presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Pacific Southwest sponsors include Platinum sponsor Vaco; Gold sponsors ADP, Big Picture, Cooley (San Diego) and Stradling (Orange County); and Silver sponsor Pierpont Communications (Arizona).

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 visionaries leading successful businesses in the US, expanding to nearly 80 countries globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose independent judges select winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence. EY teams work across assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions, providing services in more than 150 countries and territories.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information, visit ey.com.

SOURCE Rise48 Equity