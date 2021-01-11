Zach McAbee and Peter Sandler Join Core Specialty's Marine and Energy Division, Adding to Ocean Marine Expertise

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Zach J. McAbee and Peter Sandler have joined the Company to lead the Northwest Ocean Marine business.

Zach joins Core Specialty with over 20 years of experience in the marine insurance industry. He most recently served at Pioneer Underwriters as Head of Ocean Marine. Zach will manage Core Specialty Ocean Marine's Northwest underwriting team and will be responsible for producer relations and overall strategic direction. He is based in Seattle. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Maritime Academy.

Peter has over 30 years of experience in numerous lines of business within the marine insurance industry. He joins Core Specialty from Pioneer Underwriters. Peter will assist in the leadership of the Northwest underwriting team in Seattle. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Michigan University.

"Peter and Zach are well respected in the Seattle marine community, and their relationships, skills and leadership will be a great addition to the division's management team," said Tim McAndrew, President, Marine and Energy Division. "Their expertise supports our specialized focus on the unique needs of marine-based businesses. Their knowledge of the Northwest marketplace will be a tremendous asset to the overall Core Specialty Marine and Energy team."

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Core Specialty commented "when Core Specialty completed the recapitalization of StarStone U.S. Holdings, Inc. on November 30, 2020, we established the Marine and Energy Division after extracting it from the StarStone London managed business. StarStone's U.S. Marine and Energy team has a record of consistent underwriting profitability since Tim and his colleagues joined the company in 2015. The Marine and Energy Division achieved a 9% rate increase through the first nine months of 2020, and we are pleased to be expanding our reach in this division."

With over 150 years of combined experience, Core Specialty's Marine and Energy team can provide an unparalleled insight into the marine and onshore/offshore energy industry. Flexible and client-focused, each team member has the autonomy to solve problems and suggest flexible options for a customer's specific needs. The Core Specialty Marine and Energy Division can assist in both Property and Liability insurance coverages, from major Energy and Marine Transportation companies to small family run businesses and offers coverage for Hull and Machinery, Hull War, Marine Liability, Energy Liability, and Offshore Energy Packages.

