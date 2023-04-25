ZACH OSERAN JOINS ELAN GROWTH PARTNERS AS PRINCIPAL

PARK CITY, Utah, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elan Growth Partners, LLC ("Elan" or the "Firm") announced the appointment of Zach Oseran as Principal, expanding its investment team and broadening the Firm's geographic reach. Mr. Oseran will initially be based in Northern California, a new geographic region for Elan, and his primary responsibilities will be identifying, analyzing and executing investment opportunities, and supporting portfolio company investments. Mr. Oseran previously was an investor with NextWorld Evergreen, a leading consumer-focused growth equity fund based in San Francisco, California. Prior to NextWorld Evergreen, Mr. Oseran was with Helen of Troy, a global consumer goods company, in roles spanning Corporate Development, M&A and Finance.

"Zach's experience and track record aligns well with Elan's partner equity investing philosophy," said Craig Dupper, Elan's Founder and Managing Partner. "Zach appreciates Elan's approach that enables business owners to achieve their business and personal objectives while generating consistent investment returns for Elan's investors. We do this by providing more than just capital to business owners, adding valuable non-financial and human resources that support our shared goals."

Elan seeks to partner with companies generating $2 - $7 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), operating in the manufacturing, niche software, business services, food and consumer sectors. The Firm provides active mentorship to its partners and collaboratively tailors solutions for succession planning, family-owned business transitions, accelerated organic growth and strategic acquisitive growth, among others.

"I am excited to be a part of Elan's tailored approach to partner equity investing," said Zach Oseran, Principal. "I look forward to working alongside Elan's impressive investment team, operating partners and portfolio company managers to help accelerate growth and build business value."

Headquartered in Park City, Utah with satellite offices in San Juan Capistrano, California and San Francisco, California, Elan Growth Partners makes partner equity investments in lower middle market companies that seek to accelerate growth and unlock embedded enterprise value. Investing $5-25 million of equity per transaction, the Firm helps businesses evolve to the next level. For more information about Elan, please visit www.elangrowth.com.

