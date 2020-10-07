Zachariah B. Parry Releases New Book 'How to Escape the Chains of Conventional Wisdom That Keeps You Poor'

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally, someone comes along to expose the truth about qualified retirement plans, such as 401(k)s. In Zach Parry's new book Unshackled: How to Escape the Chains of Conventional Wisdom That Keep You Poor, he turns conventional wisdom on its head and shows why those who contribute to 401(k)s are actually pledging their life savings to pay an undisclosed and unknowable future amount of taxes.

"The problem with these tidbits of conventional 'wisdom' is that they are absolutely 100 percent false. There are better ways to keep more of your money in your pocket," Parry says.

"Everyone knows that the government doesn't generate money; it takes it," he reminds us. "Yet if they're investing their money into a qualified retirement plan, then they're blindly entrusting the government to manage their future income."

In what he hopes is a wake-up call for anyone investing on autopilot, Parry dissects commonly held "truths" about investment strategies, such as, "Maximize your 401(k) contributions." "Buy term insurance and invest the rest." And, "Get out of debt before you start saving for retirement."

Referencing primary sources like the Internal Revenue Code and case law, he exposes the risks of blindly following "conventional wisdom." Within his book, he'll reveal why:

Qualified plans would not exist if they were subject to the same legal rules as everyone else .

. The financial professionals that are hired may be the biggest liabilities .

. The Investment Grade Insurance Contract, or IGIC™, is the best investment vehicle most have never heard of.

Tax-free retirement is possible.

Parry expertly tells readers how to take the financial planner, the government, and the CPA out of the equation and plant their money where it will be guaranteed to grow tax-free and where they can control what happens to it next.

About Zachariah B. Parry

Author Zachariah Parry earned his law degree from the University of Illinois, graduating magna cum laude, and has taught several university-level law courses and published over 50 legal articles and a book used as the text for a legal course at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

While thriving as a trial attorney, Parry partnered with a tax expert and started a second law firm, the Fortune Law Firm, which was dedicated to helping clients with tax planning, investments, and retirement. He has since sold his trial practice to dedicate his efforts to the Fortune Law Firm, where he currently helps his clients create a comprehensive tax and asset-protection plan to help them keep more of what they earn.

Publisher: BOSS Media

Release date: December 01, 2020

ISBN: 978-1-63337-423-2 (Hard Cover)

ISBN: 978-1-63337-424-9 (Paperback)

ISBN: 978-1-63337-425-6 (eBook)

