OMAHA, Neb., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Jet Award Foundation and Trust is pleased to announce that wide receiver Zachariah Branch of Southern California will be the recipient of the 13th Annual Jet Award. He will be honored at the annual Gala & After Party, which will be held at Baxter Arena on Thursday, April 4, starting at 5:00 p.m. A pre-gala press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m., and all media outlets are invited to attend.

Zachariah Branch to Receive the Annual Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Jet Award During April 4 Gala Post this The Jet Award banner

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. While dinner tables are sold out, arena seats are available for $39 to watch the entire Jet Award ceremony.

This year's gala aims to be the largest college football awards ceremony ever. Jet Award proceeds provide educational resources that enhance scholarship and trade opportunities for post high school graduates. Since its establishment in 2011, the Award has gained national attention from both coaches and players as one of the most prestigious football awards in the country.

Danny Woodhead, the two-time Harlon Hill Trophy and D-2 Heisman winner from Chadron State, will serve as the evening's keynote speaker. Nebraska football legend Damon Benning and Mike'l Severe from the Jet Award Foundation and Trust will be the masters of ceremonies. UNL head football coach Matt Rhule and former head coach Tom Osborne will also be present at the event.

Football icons such as Mike Rozier, Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch, Rick Upchurch, Rich Glover, Jerry Murtaugh, Greg Pruitt, and others will also be in attendance.

Notable past recipients of the Jet Award include current NFL stars Marcus Jones, Dante Pettis, Adoree Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, and Tyler Lockett.

In addition to the presentation of the Jet Award, the gala will also feature the presentation of the annual Legacy Award. This year's Legacy Award recipient is DeJuan Groce, a former University of Nebraska corner back (1999-2002) and first team All-American.

Visit baxterarena.com to purchase arena tickets. Net proceeds from the annual Jet Award Gala directly support the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship at Metropolitan Community College.

SOURCE The Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers Foundation and Trust