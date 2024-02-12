ZACHARY MATTLER JOINS WHITE MOUNTAINS PARTNERS AS PRINCIPAL

News provided by

White Mountains Partners

12 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Partners announced today that Zachary ("Zack") Mattler has joined its founding team as a Principal.

Prior to joining White Mountains Partners, Zack was a Vice President at J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a private equity firm focused on highly regulated segments of the industrial and business services sectors. At JFLCO, Zack led key aspects of transaction execution and portfolio company value creation. Previously, Zack held roles at Harvest Partners, J.H. Whitney Capital Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch's industrials investment banking group.

John J. Daly, White Mountains Partners' CEO and Managing Partner, said, "I am excited to welcome Zack, who brings a wealth of relevant experience in deal execution and team development. Zack will play an important role in building White Mountains Partners into a patient and flexible capital partner to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned businesses."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

White Mountains Partners is a wholly-owned business unit of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and provides first institutional capital to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned businesses in the essential services, light industrial and specialty consumer sectors. Additional information is available on White Mountains Partners' website located at www.wtmpartners.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing press release contains "forward-looking statements". The Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments which White Mountains Partners expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "will", and "expect" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct because they are subject to factors beyond its control, including business opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to it and pursued; the continued availability of capital and financing; deterioration of general economic, market or business conditions, including due to outbreaks of contagious disease (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and corresponding mitigation efforts; and competitive forces and changes in laws or regulations. 

SOURCE White Mountains Partners

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.