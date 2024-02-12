ZACHARY MATTLER JOINS WHITE MOUNTAINS PARTNERS AS PRINCIPAL

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Partners announced today that Zachary ("Zack") Mattler has joined its founding team as a Principal.

Prior to joining White Mountains Partners, Zack was a Vice President at J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a private equity firm focused on highly regulated segments of the industrial and business services sectors. At JFLCO, Zack led key aspects of transaction execution and portfolio company value creation. Previously, Zack held roles at Harvest Partners, J.H. Whitney Capital Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch's industrials investment banking group.

John J. Daly, White Mountains Partners' CEO and Managing Partner, said, "I am excited to welcome Zack, who brings a wealth of relevant experience in deal execution and team development. Zack will play an important role in building White Mountains Partners into a patient and flexible capital partner to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned businesses."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

White Mountains Partners is a wholly-owned business unit of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and provides first institutional capital to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned businesses in the essential services, light industrial and specialty consumer sectors. Additional information is available on White Mountains Partners' website located at www.wtmpartners.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing press release contains "forward-looking statements". The Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments which White Mountains Partners expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "will", and "expect" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct because they are subject to factors beyond its control, including business opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to it and pursued; the continued availability of capital and financing; deterioration of general economic, market or business conditions, including due to outbreaks of contagious disease (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and corresponding mitigation efforts; and competitive forces and changes in laws or regulations.

SOURCE White Mountains Partners