Zachary P. Englert, DO, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Dr. Englert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-medical studies, minoring in biology, from Pennsylvania State University. He graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2009 and completed a residency in general surgery at Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University in 2015. Dr. Englert finished a fellowship in surgical critical care and acute care surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2017.

Dr. Englert is a top trauma and general surgeon working at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital – New Brunswick and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset. He specializes in both operative and non-operative management of life-threatening traumatic injuries. He also serves as an Assistant Professor within the Division of Acute Care Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

The doctor is board-certified in general surgery and surgical critical care by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). Dr. Englert notes that ABS is an organization that provides board certification to qualified physicians who specialize in the use of surgery to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Acute care surgery is a surgical specialty that focuses on the treatment of time-sensitive surgical pathology of the abdominal contents, including the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix, and other body systems. Acute care surgeons follow the patient through critical care and surgical recovery all the way to outpatient care.

Dr. Englert practices surgery in both New Jersey and Missouri and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. Dr. Englert has four publications, more than 50 citations and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of the Eastern Association for the Association of Trauma, the Excelsior Society, and the New Jersey Committee on Trauma.

Dr. Englert served four years of active duty in the United States Air Force and is currently a Lieutenant Colonel serving with the Missouri National Guard. He is also a veteran of the conflict in Afghanistan. He serves as an instructor for the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS), an Air Force trauma training platform designed to maintain the trauma readiness of Air Force medical personnel.

