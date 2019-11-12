Zachary W. Carter Returns to FAIR Health Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FAIR Health Board of Directors has elected Zachary W. Carter to return to his position on the Board, which he left five years ago to serve as Corporation Counsel of the City of New York. A national, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information, FAIR Health is governed by a Board comprising leaders representing all healthcare stakeholders.

A member of FAIR Health's Board since the organization's founding, Mr. Carter served in that capacity from 2009 to 2014, when he left to take up the position of New York City Corporation Counsel, to which newly elected Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed him. During his tenure as the city's chief legal officer, Mr. Carter resolved long-standing litigation, ushering in a new era of equity and justice for the city. Memorable settlements range from the overuse of stop and frisk and the Central Park Five case to excessive uses of force at Rikers Island and the underrepresentation of racial minorities in the ranks of the Fire Department of the City of New York. He retired as Corporation Counsel in 2019.

Previously, Mr. Carter was the head of the New York Trial Department and Co-Chair of the White Collar Crime and Civil Fraud practice at Dorsey & Whitney LLP. He practiced in the areas of white collar criminal defense, complex civil litigation, representation of government-regulated industries, representation of government contractors, corporate governance and compliance, and securities class action litigation. Prior to joining Dorsey & Whitney as a partner, Mr. Carter served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Mr. Carter is a member of the Board of Trustees at New York University School of Law. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Cablevision, Hale House, VERA Institute of Justice and Prisoners' Legal Services.

Mr. Carter stated: "I am excited to return to the Board of FAIR Health, an organization whose work for fairness and transparency in healthcare I greatly respect. Especially satisfying will be working with my colleagues on the Board, who represent many perspectives but share a common sense of purpose."

"We enthusiastically welcome Mr. Carter home to the FAIR Health Board," said Sara Rosenbaum, incoming Chair of FAIR Health's Board of Directors. "His distinguished record of public service and private accomplishment will enrich our discussions and broaden the diversity of viewpoints represented on the Board."

"FAIR Health is honored to have Mr. Carter rejoin this family of leaders from throughout the healthcare ecosystem," commented Robin Gelburd, President of FAIR Health. "Having served the City of New York in a post of such high responsibility, he returns to us with an even greater capacity to guide our organization."

About FAIR Health

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 29 billion claim records contributed by payors and administrators who insure or process claims for private insurance plans covering more than 150 million individuals. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D; FAIR Health houses data on Medicare Advantage enrollees in its private claims data repository. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish and an English/Spanish mobile app, which enable consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offer a rich educational platform on health insurance. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health also is named a top resource for patients in Marty Makary's book The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It and Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

