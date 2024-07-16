ZACHARY'S DAIQUIRIS TO FULFILL WISHES TO BENEFIT MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION SOUTH CAROLINA

Zachary's Daiquiris also known as Zach's Daiqs, will be located at the corner of 460 King Street. This unique venue full of energy, retro flair, and sophisticated funk will highlight elevated frozen beverages, offering something for everyone. Patrons can expect to see a vibrant collection of 12 frozen cocktail offerings such as the espresso martini, paloma, froze, classic daiquiris, a variety of margaritas, as well as non-alcoholic options. These elevated frozen libations will have a unique twist utilizing natural and pure ingredients paired with premium spirits. Zach's Daiqs will also offer a simple and refreshing culinary menu to include seasonal offerings and weekend brunch spearheaded by Executive Chef of Republic Hospitality, Michael Watson.

Zachary's Daiquiris believes in giving back to the community and will be fulfilling wishes benefiting Make-A-Wish South Carolina on an annual basis. Make-A-Wish South Carolina seeks to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Currently, approximately 400 children are waiting for their wishes in South Carolina. Since Make-A-Wish South Carolina was founded in 1984, more than 4,000 wishes have been granted for children in the local community and Zachary's Daiquiris looks forward to fulfilling many more. The frozen daiquiri concept will highlight a flavor that will be dedicated to benefiting Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

ABOUT ZACHARY ELLIOTT

Zachary Elliott, a Make-A-Wish recipient, had his wish fulfilled when he met Alec Monopoly, his favorite artist and painter, in Los Angeles. Elliott was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina and is a living testament to the power of overcoming adversity. His story began at the age of nine years old, when he was diagnosed with bone cancer, a diagnosis that carried a 10% chance of survival. Undeterred, Zach faced chemotherapy and the amputation of his leg, enduring years of surgeries and adapting to life with prosthetics, all with the support of medical professionals.

The concept of Zachary's Daiquiris has been a cherished idea over the years and Republic Hospitality is thrilled to unveil this latest concept. Zach's Daiqs is not just about elevated frozen daiquiris and exciting flavors; it's a celebration of life and an embodiment of the motto that has guided Zach through challenges: never let anything stop you.

Hours of operation are slated to be 12PM – 12AM Monday – Sunday. For more information on Republic Hospitality, and the upcoming debut of Zachary's Daiquiris, and other venues, visit https://zachsdaiqs.com/

ABOUT Make-A-Wish® South Carolina

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. The chapter receives funding through private donations, individuals, companies, and special events. For more information about Make-A-Wish South Carolina, visit wish.org/sc and discover ways you can help make wishes come true.

ABOUT REPUBLIC HOSPITALITY

Republic Hospitality is a prominent hospitality company based in Charleston, South Carolina. Republic Hospitality is known for its diverse range of luxury restaurants, lounge, and nightlife establishments. Republic Hospitality boasts a portfolio that includes venues such as Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon N' Bubbles, MESU, Lamar's Sporting Club and Zachary's Daiquiris. Republic Hospitality prides itself on offering exceptional experiences in opulent surroundings providing personalized service. For more information, visit www.republichospitality.com

CONTACT:

Email: [email protected] Instagram: @repubhospitality @zachsdaiqs

SOURCE Republic Hospitality