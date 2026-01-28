Zachry Construction Corporation Introduces New Branding

Refresh underscores enduring quality and leadership in safety and operational excellence while positioning the company for growth across key market segments

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachry Construction Corporation, a leading heavy civil, roadways, and infrastructure construction company for public and private customers, today introduced a new logo and brand identity. The evolution marks more than a century as a family-owned business delivering complex, large-scale infrastructure and ingenuity making communities stronger, and signals the next phase of growth across its markets.

The updated identity underscores Zachry's leadership in safety and operational excellence while aligning the company's specialty areas in heavy + highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework.

"Zachry Construction has an established reputation for disciplined execution on complex work," said Travis Mross, executive vice president of Zachry Construction Corporation. "Our new look reflects the momentum and energy our teams bring to every job. It signals how we leverage technical expertise from complex highways and bridges into specialty areas in underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework. The look is new; our quality, grit, commitment to safety, and our long-term value to our customers remains unchanged."

Zachry Construction's parent company, Zachry Corporation, sets a vision to create, build, and reimagine environments that enhance people's lives and shape tomorrow. These are foundational elements that set the tone for Zachry Construction's rebrand. Anchored by the tagline, "Unearth Opportunity," the updated identity reflects Zachry's continued focus on serving public and private customers with heavy construction, site development, and infrastructure ingenuity, delivering enduring quality.

Zachry Construction has a long, proven history serving both government and private customers. For public customers, the company delivers best-value solutions, not just the lowest cost, through imaginative approaches that simplify complexity and disciplined, data–driven project controls that keep work on track. For private-sector customers, Zachry specialists apply sophisticated, transparent planning to reduce risk, strengthen original vision, and deliver enduring quality at the lowest total cost.

Zachry is instrumental in the implementation of facilities that serve multiple facets of the water treatment and infrastructure industry and has delivered projects for customers including Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA), Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD), and Red Bluff Water Power Control District. In the past year, Zachry Construction expanded its water and wastewater treatment plants expertise, adding extensive water infrastructure capabilities through its acquisition of Crescent Constructors. The company has also advanced its mission-critical and heavy civil across its footprint in South Texas, North Texas, Gulf Coast, and the Southeast, delivering more than 350 bridges in the last ten years and two marquee heavy civil projects totaling $2.1 billion.

The company's heavy-civil and underground expertise has grown with added talent from Crescent Constructors. Together with Zachry Underground Utilities Services (ZUUS), these strengths extend Zachry's reach across Texas while maintaining a consistent culture of safety, quality, and schedule discipline.

Since 1924, Zachry Construction has built a reputation for delivering complex infrastructure with predictability, supported by layered scheduling, data-driven project controls and a safety culture that empowers every employee to speak up and stop work when needed. The updated identity brings those strengths forward in a clearer story for customers and partners in public and private sectors.

Reflecting the company's commitment to being a responsible neighbor, Zachry will continue targeted community engagement around active projects in 2026, including neighborhood touchpoints and workforce development activities in key markets. The rebrand will also extend to a redesigned website launching later this year to showcase project expertise and career opportunities.

About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 5,500 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, infrastructure ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit www.zachryconstructioncorp.com.

