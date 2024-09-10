Zack Dvey-Aharon, Co-Founder and CEO of AEYE Health, Named to TIME's 2024 Annual List of the TIME 100 AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME named Dr. Zack Dvey-Aharon, Co-Founder and CEO of AEYE Health, to the 2024 TIME100 AI list, highlighting the 100 most influential individuals in Artificial intelligence.

TIME's 2024 TIME100 AI list celebrates leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from around the globe who are shaping the future. TIME editors explained: "Innovators including Zack Dvey-Aharon at AEYE Health and Figure's Brett Adcock are showing the real-world potential for AI to improve how we live and work." The 2024 TIME100 AI list also includes prominent figures such as Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jensen Huang. "It is an honor to be mentioned alongside these visionaries," said Dr. Dvey-Aharon.

Dr. Dvey-Aharon is an internationally renowned AI expert and the inventor of AEYE-DS , a first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared fully autonomous AI system that can diagnose referable diabetic retinopathy anywhere without the need for physician interpretation. AEYE-DS stands out as the only approved AI screening solution cleared with either a portable camera or a tabletop camera, and the only solution requiring just a single image per eye. This translates to a 1-minute, on-the-spot diagnosis performed at any point of care, making a significant impact in preventing the leading cause of blindness in the working-age population.

Under Zack Dvey-Aharon's leadership, AEYE Health is transforming the landscape of diabetic retinopathy screening by providing access to more patients, faster, and more affordable. The system is already deployed in hundreds of locations across the US, preventing vision loss on a daily basis.

In an interview with TIME, Dr. Dvey-Aharon shared that AEYE Health is actively working with partners to expand the global availability of its technology. Screenings conducted using AEYE-DS are also eligible for insurance reimbursement, utilizing CPT code 92229, further increasing incentives for the technology's rapid adoption.

Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Professor of Ophthalmology at New York Eye and Ear of Mount Sinai, remarked: "I'm proud to work with Dr. Dvey-Aharon and extend my congratulations on his recognition by TIME as one of the leading AI figures globally. The recent FDA clearance of AEYE-DS with its portable camera is one of the most significant approvals I've seen in recent years. This groundbreaking technology represents the first practical solution to address the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults, marking a transformative milestone in eye care."

Juho Himberg, CEO of Optomed, added: "We are thrilled to see Dr. Dvey-Aharon recognized for his pioneering work in AI-powered healthcare. Optomed's strategic collaboration with AEYE Health marks a major advancement in diabetic retinopathy screening, offering the first-ever portable, on-the-spot diagnostic tool that extends reach to patients in any setting. We are proud to play a role in this transformative step forward for population health that will prevent the blindness of so many patients."

"Dr. Dvey-Aharon's recognition as a global AI innovator and leader by TIME is timely and well-deserved. In order to transform healthcare with AI, it requires visionaries like Dr. Dvey-Aharon to ensure delivery in practical, cost-effective, and scalable ways," said Ali Tafreshi, CEO & President of Topcon Healthcare Inc. "Under Zack's leadership, AEYE Health is poised to transform the delivery of healthcare with cutting-edge AI-powered solutions. Moreover, AEYE Health's strategy is aligned with our 'Healthcare from the Eye' mission, making our partnership a real force towards disruptive and meaningful impact on population health."

As AEYE Health continues to expand the reach of AEYE-DS in the fight against diabetic retinopathy, the company is broadening its focus to include the diagnoses of a wider range of conditions through advanced retinal imaging. "The eyes provide a direct view of blood vessels, making them a valuable tool for diagnosing a variety of conditions," Dr. Dvey-Aharon told TIME. AEYE Health has already developed and published numerous AI-driven screening systems for other health risks, including cardiovascular disease, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and hypertension.

About AEYE Health:

AEYE Health is a healthcare technology leader specializing in AI-powered retinal diagnostics. The company's flagship product, AEYE-DS, is the only FDA-cleared AI solution that supports both handheld and desktop cameras, providing fast, accurate screenings to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare workflows.

