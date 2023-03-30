Zack Geist, Founder of Student Loan Tutor, Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zack Geist, Founder of Student Loan Tutor, the largest full service student loan repayment management and solutions firm, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Zack Geist was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Zack into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Zack has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Zack will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am thrilled to have been accepted into the well-respected Forbes Finance Council," said Zack Geist. "I look forward to connecting with other like-minded professionals in the industry and sharing my expertise on student loans and financial wellbeing with Forbes readers."

About Student Loan Tutor

Student Loan Tutor is the largest full service student loan repayment and management and solutions firm. Founded by Zack Geist in 2015, Student Loan Tutor has helped thousands of borrowers save more than $300 million in student loans. Through its partnership with Holistic Finance, the company also helps clients navigate the tax implications associated with loan forgiveness and creates holistic financial plans for clients including investments and insurance.

