Zack McKamie Named Androvett Legal Media & Marketing's Vice President of Marketing

With extensive marketing, advertising and strategic communications experience, Mr. McKamie will lead Androvett's integrated marketing strategies for legal industry clients, professional services firms and related businesses. Since joining the agency in 2010, Mr. McKamie has helped a wide range of businesses develop comprehensive and impactful marketing strategies to help them stand out, reach the right audiences and positively impact the bottom line.

"I've been proud to be a part of the Androvett team for the past nine years, and I am excited to take on this new role at a time when technology and marketing have created so many exciting opportunities for businesses to tell their stories and differentiate themselves in the marketplace," Mr. McKamie said.

A graduate of the Texas Creative Advertising program at the University of Texas at Austin, Mr. McKamie is a consumer and B2B marketing and advertising veteran with deep experience in digital marketing, integrated communications and creative strategy development.

"Zack provides valuable expertise and business-focused creative insights," said Androvett COO Scott Parks. "Under his leadership, we are able to offer our clients integrated marketing plans that deliver their business goals."

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Entering its 25th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas and Houston. For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

