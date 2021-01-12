Zact announces new CFO - Industry Veteran Stephen Going

SARATOGA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zact, an emerging leader in Payments and Expense Management, appointed Steve Going as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, he will oversee the company's finance and legal functions and will report to John Thomas, CEO.

Going has held several executive roles at global technology companies including late-stage venture-backed Kateeva and Planar Systems, a NASDAQ listed supplier of display and signage solutions. Before Planar, Going was Vice-President and General Counsel at both Merix and Merant PLC. A graduate of UCLA Law, Going was a Partner at Perkins Coie LLP in Portland, Oregon.

"Steve's unique and powerful mix of finance and legal expertise coupled with his background in capital markets, M&A, and technology transactions makes him a great fit for the CFO role at Zact," said John Thomas. "Steve will build a strong and stable infrastructure and drive the introduction and maturity of the disciplines and protocols essential to the development of a global Fintech company," he added.

Zact recently came out of stealth mode to rave reviews.

"Zact's increasing footprint in the marketplace has drawn incredible attention and I look forward to preparing for hyper-growth," said Going. "The company is a rare combination of product innovation, exceptional human talent, and a space that demands innovative, unique, and easy to manage solutions."

Payments and Expense Management is one of the fastest growing areas even in the already- buoyant world of Financial Services and Fintech. Zact's offerings, including its "One Employee Card" enables business growth and empowers the employee while simultaneously providing controls and native-reconciliation with accounting systems.

"Putting together a world-class team is exciting - it's testament to the power of what we've built at Zact," says Thomas.

About Zact. www.zactco.com . Zact is an intelligent payment platform, reimagined around an approval-based, centralized spend policy that allows for decentralized employee-level purchases. Architected exclusively to integrate payment networks and expense management in one solution, Zact effectively rejects out-of-policy expenses before the spend occurs—delivering unprecedented management of expenses and driving all parts of the company to "pay by the rules."

By integrating payments and expenses at a transaction level, Zact automates expense reporting, continuously reconciles expenses and payments, and provides visibility of expenses in accounting systems without delays, freeing employees from these encumbrances. Welcome to the world of managed autonomy.

