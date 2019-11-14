Zadara Storage Deploys At Cologix's Columbus Data Center Campus

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that Zadara Storage, a pioneer in enterprise storage-as-a-service, recently deployed its enterprise cloud storage platform at Cologix's Columbus data center campus and interconnection hub.

"When looking for a data center partner in Ohio with direct on ramps to major public clouds like AWS, Cologix was an easy choice," said Zadara Vice President of Marketing Gregory Newman. "We selected Cologix Columbus due to its purpose-built data center campus, robust connectivity options, flexible space and power for Zadara Storage. Our focus is helping our customers with their digital transformations by simplifying enterprise storage. Our customers expect solutions to improve performance and reduce costs with 100% uptime. Our on-demand, pay-as-you-go pricing model allows customers the flexibility and control to scale up and down as needed."

The Columbus data center market has exploded in recent years due its geographic proximity to roughly half of the U.S. population, offering low latency connectivity options with strong tax incentives and low environmental risks. Cologix Columbus is one of the largest and most advanced data centers in the Midwest. A Tier III Certified facility, Cologix Columbus purpose-built for enterprises and large customers that need critical power with 100% uptime, robust connectivity through more than 50 onsite carriers and its rich ecosystem as well as direct access to major cloud providers.

"We are pleased Zadara Storage selected Cologix to support the explosive growth in demand for their enterprise storage-as-a-service solution," said Laura Ortman, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. "We welcome them into our robust interconnection hub in Columbus with access to major cloud on-ramps like AWS and connectivity to our Cloud Access Marketplace."

Zadara Storage already deployed with Cologix in Montreal earlier this year, where it operates 10 traditional and hyperscale data centers with more than 100 MW and direct on-ramps to such cloud services as Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

To learn more about Zadara Storage, please contact sales@zadara.com

For more information Cologix or to request a tour of our Columbus or Montreal data center campuses, please contact sales@cologix.com

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 29 prime interconnection hubs and 5 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Cologix Inc.

