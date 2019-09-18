Zadarma Introduces Its New Free CRM System and Adds German Language to Its Interface

BURGAS, Bulgaria, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadarma, a cloud telecommunications provider established in 2006, announced today the official launch of ZCRM – its latest addition to their extensive line of telecom services. Their CRM system offers a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for teams and departments of various sizes.

Zadarma new Customer Relationship Management system is fully integrated with the other services, including but not limited to the free Business Phone System equipped with advanced IVR settings, call recordings, call forwarding, auto response configuration and other fundamental features. This provides companies with integrated voice communications.

ZCRM incorporates features that are essential for successful communications with potential and existing clients:

Calls to clients and partners in one click from the interface

Automatic lead creation during incoming and outgoing calls from and to unknown numbers

Client cards with complete interaction records: notes, document, call recordings and more

Convenient display of current tasks: list, Kanban and calendar views

Human interactions are at the forefront of business success across all industries. Having an organized and convenient database of clients and partners with the records of all interactions can significantly facilitate the relationship.

ZCRM is free of charge and can be set up in a matter of a few minutes.

Zadarma has also introduced the sixth language to its interface – German. Now German speaking users can enjoy the website and the personal account in their native language.

About Zadarma:

Zadarma is an international cloud telecommunications company established over 12 years ago. It provides companies and individuals with virtual phone numbers from 100 countries around the world, free Cloud PBX, call tracking and free website widgets including CallBack and Click-to-Call. It is trusted by over 1,300,000 clients from all over the world.

