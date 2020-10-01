Zadig&Voltaire Switches to the Cloud with Infor CloudSuite Fashion for its Transformation

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Zadig&Voltaire, a French ready-to-wear brand with operations in more than 30 countries around the world, has decided to deploy Infor CloudSuite Fashion, a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for the management of end-to-end fashion processes. This project demonstrates the brand's desire to equip itself with a new advanced management system capable of rapidly improving its operational efficiency and generating productivity gains, while adopting best market practices. The objective is to move quickly and, to achieve this, to opt for a standard solution that does not require any specific customizations.

Upgrading the IT system and streamlining business processes are the two main challenges of the Infor CloudSuite Fashion deployment project. "Our objective: to put in place the right tools to support and accompany the company's growth, both in terms of manufacturing and distribution," said Fabien Delivré, Zadig&Voltaire's new IT director in charge of the project. "As our teams are young, with a real appetite for digital, we wanted to move quickly so we could free our employees from many low value-added tasks and let them focus on their respective core businesses."

Three main principles guided the implementation of this project: making simple functional choices to encourage teams to adopt the solution, opting for a standard product to facilitate its maintenance, and redesigning processes to adapt them to the tool, thereby aligning the entire organization with market best practices.

The cloud was not a prerequisite in itself, but when Infor presented the benefits, Zadig&Voltaire's IT department did not hesitate. Moreover, the company did not want to start from scratch, but rather from a functional scope and well-defined processes. Finally, it wanted a standard product, with known references in the fashion market, which would allow a quick implementation with processes induced natively by the tool.

Accompanied by Infor partner CGI, Zadig&Voltaire chose to rely on Infor after surveying other major vendors in the market.

"We set up an internal sponsorship system for the project as soon as it started in January 2020. This enabled us to involve the finance department, the operations department and around 30 key users who were able to take part in the various workshops and became our ambassadors to the directors of the various departments," Delivré explained.

Ultimately, more than 250 users will use the solution, within all the major functions concerned by the predefined scope: from the definition of offers and collections to sales, including the management of purchases and suppliers, associated orders, the allocation of goods and the orchestration of the supply chain. It should be noted that the brand offers two major collections per year, with five new products arriving between these two high points and 10 capsule collections throughout the year.

In parallel with the project carried out with Infor and CGI, Zadig&Voltaire is working internally on the implementation of a data hub that will be interfaced with all the IT solutions, while a gradual data switchover is planned between January and April 2021.

"We are fully satisfied with the progress of the project to date, which should be fully implemented over a period of 16 months, which is a challenge for a company like ours. The good understanding between the Infor and CGI teams, as well as their professionalism in terms of listening and knowledge of our business issues, is a real plus," Delivré concluded. "Thanks to Infor CloudSuite Fashion, we can look to the future and manage the issues related to the evolution of our multi-channel distribution strategy with much greater peace of mind."

About Zadig&Voltaire

Founded in 1997 by Thierry Gillier, great-nephew of André Gillier (a co-founder of Lacoste), the original idea of Zadig&Voltaire is to create a new luxury. From its beginnings, the house has naturally imposed itself as a publishing concept brand: always reinventing itself, proposing an art de vivre attitude. Thierry Gillier invents a mix of the silhouette, long, tonic and rock. We think of Patti Smith, Jane B, or Marianne Faithfull. He militates for layering, a T-shirt, plus a vest, plus a military jacket, everything is easy life, soft to wear like the first cashmeres of the house. Best-seller for comfort and attitude, Zadig&Voltaire makes knitwear a garment in its own right. Same success for the Tunisian or how to invent a new T-shirt with a simple customization. The designer's key idea that brings words into fashion: slogans, manifestos, proper names, invigorating messages that take to the streets. Under the artistic direction of Cecilia Bönström, the brand designs ready-to-wear and accessories that translate, through iconic models for women and men, its philosophy of freedom. After gaining rapid and significant recognition in France, the brand was exported in 2006 to the heart of the European capitals of London and Milan, before opening its first boutique on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles the same year, then moving to New York in the famous Meatpacking district on Bleeker Street and, more recently, on Madison Avenue. Since 2013, the house has been parading between Paris and New York during fashion weeks and is now internationally renowned. Today it is present in more than 30 countries with 300 points of sale, offering a complete range from ready-to-wear to bags, shoes, glasses, jewelry, perfumes and children's collections. Visit https://zadig-et-voltaire.com/eu/uk

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

