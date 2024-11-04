Zaelab Announces Acquisition of Trellis to Expand Full-Service B2B Digital Commerce Offerings

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab (the "Company" or "Zaelab"), the leading digital transformation provider for business-to-business ("B2B") companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trellis, Inc. ("Trellis"), a B2B-focused digital commerce and marketing solutions agency. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Zaelab's ability to deliver comprehensive, full-service digital solutions to its growing global client base.

The acquisition bolsters Zaelab's service offerings across several key dimensions. With Trellis' deep expertise in Direct-to-Consumer ("D2C") and Marketplace channels, Zaelab will now have the enhanced capability to support B2B organizations across all major sales channels—including B2B, D2C, and Marketplaces. This expansion empowers Zaelab's clients to meet their customers wherever they do business, enabling a seamless and unified digital experience.

Additionally, Trellis brings robust User Experience ("UX") and Digital Strategy practices into the Zaelab fold, further complementing Zaelab's existing strengths in B2B eCommerce and digital transformation. Trellis also adds new platform capabilities to Zaelab's portfolio, including expertise in Shopify, BigCommerce, and Adobe Commerce, providing clients with more flexibility and options to drive growth and success.

The acquisition furthers Zaelab's mission to help B2B organizations modernize their selling experiences and future-proof their operations.

Zaelab CEO Evan Klein commented on the acquisition's strategic impact: "As we continue to see significant shifts in buyer behavior across the marketplace, it's more evident than ever that B2B organizations need partners who truly understand their business and can drive end-to-end transformation. With the addition of Trellis, Zaelab solidifies its position as the leading end-to-end provider of B2B digital transformation solutions." "We are thrilled to be part of Zaelab," said Isaiah Bollinger, CEO of Trellis. "Our shared vision and complementary strengths will enable us to set a new benchmark for modern B2B selling experiences."

Zaelab's acquisition of Trellis unlocks new opportunities for the Company to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower B2B businesses. With strengthened capabilities, Zaelab will provide clients with the agility and resources to focus on innovation—streamlining operations, enhancing digital marketing strategies, and creating user experiences that exceed customer expectations.

For more details about the acquisition and how Zaelab and Trellis can support your digital commerce objectives, please visit www.zaelab.com.

Fore media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Zaelab

Zaelab is a highly-skilled and trusted digital partner that helps B2B organizations win by accelerating digital commerce innovation. Its expert advisors and engineers work closely with clients to deliver next-generation digital solutions that result in better experiences and higher profitability. Zaelab is the certified, trusted, and preferred partner with leading B2B commerce experience and has successfully delivered 100+ digital commerce experiences to market. For more information, visit www.zaelab.com.

About Trellis

Trellis is a full-service eCommerce agency specializing in B2B, with expertise in digital marketing, user experience, and commerce platform solutions. Trellis drives growth and optimizes digital channels across platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce, and Adobe Commerce/Magento. For more information, visit www.trellis.co.

SOURCE Zaelab