Zaelab Announces Executive Appointments to Accelerate ServiceNow CX/CRM and B2B Customer Experience Transformation

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab, a leading consultancy of business-to-business ("B2B") digital transformation, today announced executive appointments that strengthen the firm's leadership team as it expands its focus on building the leading B2B Commerce, CPQ, and CRM transformation firm and accelerating its momentum with ServiceNow.

Adam Menzies joins Zaelab as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), overseeing operational strategy, delivery excellence, and service scalability. Menzies will play a critical role in expanding Zaelab's ServiceNow CRM and CX capabilities, ensuring consistent, high-impact execution across complex B2B customer journeys.

Alex Bell joins Zaelab as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO"), leading global commercial strategy, go-to-market execution, and ecosystem partnerships. Bell brings extensive experience in aligning CRM, CPQ, and customer experience strategy to business outcomes, transforming how manufacturers sell, serve, and grow.

The appointments reflect Zaelab's continued investment in CRM- and CPQ-led modernization across manufacturing, technology, and other complex B2B industries—helping organizations simplify customer engagement, modernize revenue operations, and deliver connected, end-to-end customer experiences.

"These executive appointments mark a major step forward in our ServiceNow CX/CRM and B2B transformation strategy," said Evan Klein, CEO of Zaelab. "Adam and Alex bring the operational and commercial leadership our clients need to fully realize the value of customer-experience-driven CRM transformation."

This builds on Zaelab's recent strategic investment from ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures, which supports the firm's expansion of CRM-driven enterprise modernization across manufacturing and complex B2B organizations. The investment underscores Zaelab's role as a trusted ServiceNow partner helping enterprises reduce complexity, mitigate risk, and become more customer-centric.

Zaelab is a B2B transformation consultancy helping manufacturers and complex enterprises modernize customer experience, CRM, CPQ, and digital platforms. With deep expertise across ServiceNow CX and CRM, Zaelab partners with organizations to simplify operations and drive measurable business outcomes.

