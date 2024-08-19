Zaelab Announces Partnership with Shopify to Modernize B2B Commerce Experiences

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab, a leading end-to-end digital consultancy focused on accelerating revenue growth in digital channels for B2B companies, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Shopify, a global leader in commerce solutions. This collaboration will leverage Shopify's robust commerce platform and Zaelab's expertise in digital transformation to provide B2B commerce solutions for businesses worldwide.

The partnership between Shopify and Zaelab is driven by a shared vision to modernize B2B commerce. In an era where digital transformation is imperative, this collaboration seeks to address the unique challenges faced by B2B businesses, providing them with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in a competitive landscape.

To extend its capabilities and deliver a comprehensive B2B commerce experience, Zaelab has developed Portul, an innovative app built on the Shopify platform. Portul is designed to meet the complex needs of B2B businesses, providing features that go beyond traditional eCommerce functionality.

"We believe Shopify's success in retail and B2C provides a robust framework that can support enterprise B2B customers in a way legacy platforms cannot," said Mark Joseph, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Zaelab. "Shopify's proven track record in delivering reliable and scalable commerce solutions makes it an ideal partner for extending those capabilities to the complex needs of B2B enterprises. This will enable us to offer B2B businesses the same level of innovation and efficiency that Shopify has brought to the retail and B2C sectors."

"We are incredibly excited to have Zaelab join our ecosystem and leverage their deep expertise in B2B commerce." said Jim Reynolds, Senior Partnerships Lead at Shopify. "Zaelab's innovative approach to modernizing digital experiences aligns with Shopify's commitment to empowering B2B businesses with a unified platform for omnichannel growth. This will enhance our ability to offer robust solutions that address the unique challenges faced by B2B companies, driving success in the digital age. We're also thrilled to introduce Portul to our shared clients, as its advanced capabilities will provide a tailored, powerful solution for their complex B2B needs."

This announcement comes on the heels of Shopify being recognized as an enterprise commerce leader by Forrester, IDC, and Gartner. This offering underscores Zaelab's dedication to delivering exceptional value and results for its clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital marketplace with confidence. Zaelab invites businesses looking to enhance their B2B eCommerce presence to explore the new opportunities offered by this offering. For more information, please visit www.zaelab.com .

**About Zaelab** Zaelab is a leading end-to-end digital consultancy focused on helping B2B companies accelerate revenue growth in digital channels. With a focus on innovation, outpacing customer expectations, and client success, Zaelab's digital selling solutions enhance business agility, speed up operations, and expand market reach for our clients. From strategy to implementation, Zaelab's business-minded technologists provide the expertise and support needed to excel in today's competitive B2B market.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jen Matthies, VP Marketing, [email protected]

