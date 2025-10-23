Zafin and Curinos Collaborate to Power Deal Management and Fee Billing with Embedded Market Intelligence

Helping banks strengthen deal pricing accuracy, ensure billing integrity, and protect margins

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Zafin, the strategic platform partner that banks trust to accelerate innovation and deliver transformative customer value, today announces a collaboration with Curinos, a provider of AI-driven decision intelligence technology for financial institutions, bringing real-time access to commercial benchmark pricing insights into Zafin's Deal Manager solution. Together, the platforms enable banks to embed market intelligence into every stage of deal negotiation and billing - turning insight into action.

Financial institutions are navigating tighter margins, rapidly evolving customer demands, and growing pressure to deliver value while protecting profitability on every deal. When using Zafin's Deal Manager capabilities, relationship managers, treasury sales teams, product managers, and pricing teams will gain real-time access to Curinos commercial benchmark pricing data as they build and price deals, analyze accounts, and forecast revenue. This is a key strategic augmentation of Zafin's universal corporate and commercial deal negotiation solution.

"Financial institutions need more than an intuitive deal negotiation solution, they need decisive intelligence in their hands at every moment of the deal from both internal and external sources," said Dan Gill, Industry Advisor, Commercial Banking at Zafin. "By integrating Curinos pricing insights into our Deal Manager solution, we're enabling banks to price with confidence, move with agility, win more deals, and protect margins."

According to Colin Kerr, Head of Banking and Payments at Celent, "Commercial banks suffer significant revenue leakage each year due to inconsistent pricing and opaque fee structures. Integrating benchmark data directly into frontline deal workflows represents a significant shift from retrospective reporting to proactive margin defense. With margin pressures intensifying, embedding intelligence into the deal process may become table stakes for banks to remain competitive."

This collaboration is designed to deliver real impact including:

Near-instant pricing precision: Deal pricing can now be aligned with market benchmarks, reducing the risk of mispriced deals

More deals: When bank teams have market pricing insights, users can make more intelligent decisions, which can help sales teams secure more business

Valuable data insights: When completing annual price reviews and other pricing events, benchmark data provides invaluable insights into the best product-pricing strategies

Beyond service pricing, users can also access earnings credit, interest rates and other key rates directly within the Zafin Deal Manager solution, thereby delivering greater visibility and agility

"This collaboration helps banks focus on delivering valued products and services while defending profitability and maintaining transparency," added Curinos' Margarita Vacanti, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. "By working with Zafin, we are embedding Curinos' market-leading Commercial Deposit Analyzer and Treasury Management Fee Analyzer benchmark intelligence into Deal Manager so banks can negotiate with confidence and ensure terms flow seamlessly into billing."

Contact us to schedule an onsite meeting with the Zafin team at the AFP Conference, October 26-29, 2025. Learn more about Zafin Deal Manager.

About Curinos

Curinos turns data into decisions - and decisions into outcomes. Our AI-first decision intelligence platform empowers financial institutions to act on proprietary data and market signals, delivering in-workflow recommendations through learning copilots and adaptive optimizers. The result: faster impact and profitable customer growth.

Headquartered in New York City, Curinos partners with financial institutions worldwide to transform data-driven insights into measurable performance. For more information, please visit curinos.com.

About Zafin

Zafin is the strategic platform partner that banks trust to accelerate innovation, unlock sustainable growth, and deliver personalized customer value without disrupting core systems. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and serving banks across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Zafin helps financial institutions modernize intelligently by decoupling product innovation from legacy infrastructure and orchestrating value across the banking lifecycle.

At the heart of Zafin is an AI-powered, modular platform purpose-built for banking. It enables banks to unify data, simplify product and pricing strategies, automate deal execution, and optimize customer relationships.

Zafin works with top-tier global institutions as well as regional and mid-market banks, delivering measurable outcomes including increased speed to market, reduced operational complexity, enhanced compliance, and stronger customer engagement.

To learn more, visit www.zafin.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, engage with our expert discussions on YouTube, or read our insights on the Zafin blog.

"Zafin" is a trademark of Zafin. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Zafin Labs Americas