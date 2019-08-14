ZAFUL Back-Up Force Design Center Founded, Empowering Flexible Supply Chain

In fast fashion, supply chain is the core competitiveness where fast reaction to the market is crucial. In ZAFUL design center, the self-built system PLM has effectively achieved full information flow to built up a fast, responsive supply chain. Therefore, the suppliers and all manufacturing process can be properly arranged based on instant market demand while still under full control of stock and cost in human power.

"We have achieved 100% in-house design for our signature category swimwear. The in-house design accounts for 50% now and it is expecting to reach 60% by the end of this year," Product Development Manager Checy Lu said.

In Quarter 3, ZAFUL will strengthen the development in menswear and even extend the plus size market. In terms of pattern making, ZAFUL design center is able to produce 70-80 patterns/day and is expecting to reach 3000 patterns/month by Quarter 1 next year.

Balance 2: Fashion trend VS high sales

ZAFUL designers have always been sensitive about the latest trend. However, best-sellers are the result of a much more complicated combination of photo shoot, display of products, promotions, product mix strategy, etc.

"Since now we can get instant market feedback in a weekly basis, we are able to obtain accurate report for influence factors. The display of products is playing an increasingly important role for e-commerce brands. Also, consumers are more open to try out creative and unique design in fast fashion, so colorful and attractive patterns will always be trendy," ZAFUL Designer Rachel Hu said.

Not only does ZAFUL take care of its market performance, it also persistently pays massive attention on environment protection especially when sustainable fashion becomes an inevitably subject in the whole industry. It is known that ZAFUL's eco-friendly themed collection is in the schedule to express its determination in corporate social responsibility.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for the younger generation worldwide. In 2019, ZAFUL was ranked 23rd in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has acquired 10 million registered users online with 18 million monthly active users on average, covering consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

For more information about ZAFUL, please visit: www.zaful.com

