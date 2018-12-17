ZAFUL held the "See you in Tulum" campaign, giving lucky fans a chance to visit Mexico with 8 ZAFUL influencers

This November, ZAFUL kicked off its Global Influencer Programme and upgraded its whole system of influencer cooperation. Its strategy behind influencer marketing is becoming increasingly multi-dimensional.

One of the biggest trends for influencer marketing in 2018 is brands and influencers being more transparent about their partnerships for consumers. According to Lilac Luo, the Branding Director ZAFUL, the strategies on influencer marketing have also changed.

"It is not necessary to pay an insane amount of money for influencer marketing. Instead, you can empower a group of micro-influencers to create a groundswell of support that is easy to maintain and more natural, community-driven and honest than large payouts to big names," Lilac said.

"See you in Tulum" is one of the cases which ZAFUL starts to practice one of its new marketing strategies. By the end of the event, ZAFUL had gained over 1.6 million reaches and engagements on social media and the exposure from videos grew exponentially compared to average data.

"Once in a lifetime experience"

Teral Atilan, a UK fashion blogger who has been collaborating with ZAFUL since London Fashion Week in September, joined the trip with ZAFUL. Sharing fashion tips and lifestyle content during trips has been part of her life, which is also one of the reasons for her popularity on social media.

"Tulum is such a beautiful city; it has such a chilled out vibe and is super eco-friendly. I fell in love with Quantana Roo. It's a must visit if you are in the area. In terms of styling, I loved mixing and matching ZAFUL pieces to create my own style. Light layers are perfect for this and don't forget a jacket for the evenings. It gets a little colder," Teral said after the trip.

For couples like Cristine and Jaret, the trip is even more exciting. "Tulum Beach was absolutely breathtaking with its white sand and turquoise water. We had a blast and can't wait to go back in the future. Thank you ZAFUL for a once in a lifetime experience," they wrote.

One of the lucky winners Cathy Shachell, greatly enjoyed her surprising trip with ZAFUL, saying, "I never thought I could travel with my favourite fashion blogger and ZAFUL did a really good job of connecting us."

For influencers, the trip was a win-win campaign for both the brand and themselves. They received more interaction on their own social media platforms by sharing lifestyle pictures and generating quality fashion content with their fans and followers. Since the trip and the launch of the Global Influencer Programme, ZAFUL has also attracted more initiative collaboration interest from fashion influencers.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for all the young women worldwide. In 2018, ZAFUL was ranked 34th in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has acquired 10 million registered users online with 18 million monthly active users on average, covering consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

