ZAFUL Recruits Brand Ambassadors among Universities

Ever since the first off-line student event was carried out in the U.S., ZAFUL has been actively looking for the right person around campuses. In December, it developed its Brand Ambassador Recruitment Program with a whole package of benefits for student ambassadors.

Once selected, ZAFUL Brand Ambassadors will have access to a powerful network to build up their personal profile in fashion. With everything from one day campus hits to year-long international programs, ZAFUL has the resources and support to make a good plan come true. The widely acknowledged insider knowledge and professional branding strategies will be the perfect takeaway for Brand Ambassadors after the experience. Along with the Brand Ambassador Recruitment Program, student campus events and pop-up store campaigns will be carried out to coincide with ZAFUL's anniversary season.

Students interested in becoming Brand Ambassadors can get more information by emailing student@zaful.com

ZAFUL empowers everyone's dreams

In 2019, ZAFUL is bringing student marketing to the next level by giving Brand Ambassadors the support needed to pursue their interests in fashion. As Brand Ambassadors, students will be given the opportunity to develop, propose, and organize their own ideas, with ZAFUL advocating their creativity and initiative.

"When ZAFUL was founded, it was just three young people that built everything from the ground up. They spent their golden years pursuing something that they were passionate about, and gained such great success and accomplishment that they never thought they could have achieved. Inside ZAFUL's team, it is known that ZAFUL empowers everyone's dreams. Now it is time to share this brand culture among our ambassadors," Brand Director Lilac Luo said.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for the younger generation worldwide. In 2018, ZAFUL was ranked 34th in the Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has acquired 10 million registered users online with 18 million monthly active users on average, covering consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion. For more information, please visit: www.zaful.com.

SOURCE ZAFUL

Related Links

http://www.zaful.com

