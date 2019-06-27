ZAFUL Showcased on Reuters Billboard in Time Square in NYC to celebrate 5th anniversary

Ever since 2018, ZAFUL has increasingly focused on branding and exploring the added value for customers. Instead of a product-oriented mindset, ZAFUL initiated a series of programs that mainly contribute to consumer experiences and social values. Z-me is the key content marketing leverage that can drive traffic, create original fashion content and connect ZAFUL with its partnered content creators and consumers.

Z-me, a rising shopable content community

Z-me, ZAFUL's online fashion community, is proven to be one of the crucial driven forces for ZAFUL's overall growth. In early 2019, to optimize the community operation, the Z-me team was doubled the size. By adjusting the ratio of user generated content (UGC), professionally generated content (PGC) and officially generated content (OGC), the user retention rate and activation have witnessed a new round of growth in Q2. As of today, Z-me has contributed 32.84% of revenue in Q2 while as in 2018 Q4, it was still 8%.

Apart from improving content quality, Z-me applies the intelligent content distribution to recommend tailor-made content to users based browsing history and interests. Meanwhile, Z-me built up the organic connection between fashion content and product detail pages, where customers can be inspired by a picture and immediately place the order for the outfit in the picture.

During ZAFUL's 5th anniversary, Z-me carried out a series of storytelling, entertainment, and users' leisure activities to gain traction for ZAFUL. Following the anniversary, Z-me is scheduled to acquire core users by launching social content seminars, user level management system, and external advertising plans.

"Fashion is never only about outfits, it is about our whole lifestyle surrounding it, and this is what Z-me is working for," Content Manager Cathy Zhou said.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for the younger generation worldwide. In 2019, ZAFUL was ranked 23rd in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has acquired 10 million registered users online with 18 million monthly active users on average, covering consumers in over 180 countries. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion. www.zaful.com

