ZAFUL unveils sports collection, upgrading athleisure

Starting around 2015, athleisure began to appear everywhere. According to a study released by market research firm NPD Group, the demand for sport leisure styles surged 17% last year to $9.6 billion in sales. As a leading fashion brand that advocates a modern lifestyle, ZAFUL will push athleisure to the next level.

Based on market research on existing athleisure brands, the activewear ranging from $10 to $50 shows a potential market gap regarding the design and quality. According to project manager Alta Yen, ZAFUL SPORTS addresses the gap and offers affordable activewear with upgraded fabric and production.

"Sweat-wicking and breathing features are the basics, while chic design patterns are the high lights to suit diverse demands." Alta said, "To respond to the market, ZAFUL SPORTS will offer a range of activewear that is stylish with premium quality as well."

Sporty & trendy lifestyle

Inspired by natural elements, such as marble and plants, ZAFUL SPORTS collection evolved those texture patterns to express the original and intimate relationship between the human body and Mother Nature, which empowers the body and rejuvenates the mind.

Athleisure is the new casual, and it has changed fundamentally how people dress and live. "It is an attitude that you put your own comfort and feeling as the priority and are always in the state of pursuing a better self." Alta said, "This is exactly what ZAFUL SPORTS represents."

By creating a sports collection, ZAFUL is becoming a versatile brand that covers all-round demands from 18-34 year old female consumers who pursue health and confidence. Devoted to providing affordable fast-fashion products, ZAFUL excels at meeting consumers demands.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for all the young women worldwide. ZAFUL is ranked 34th in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database in 2018. Up till now, ZAFUL has provided fast fashion products for consumers in over 180 countries through the cross-border e-commerce platform. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

