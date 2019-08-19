Zage Report Offers Insights from 102 Leaders in Blockchain Technology

"The Zage report was conceived as a way to continue the conversation about the incredible potential of blockchain technology in 2019," Matt Harding, Head of Blockchain Marketing for Zage, said. "With so much of the hype gone around blockchain, we can focus on the projects that already have customers and are already making a difference. The time of easy ICOs has passed, and now real projects with real use cases that add value to users' lives can flourish and show the substance beyond the hype."

Zage solicited responses from 102 blockchain founders, leaders, and investors who are creating real value for the blockchain community and new convenience and value for mainstream consumers all over the world.

Though all questions were open-ended, there were certain commonalities in answers from which Zage was able to identify certain trends. Key findings of the report include:

41% of respondents felt that a seamless user experience was key to mass adoption, writing that the Blockchain DApp experience needs to live up to the web and mobile UX.

56% referred to the financial services industry as one of the industries to be the most impact in the next five years, but that Healthcare, Supply Chain, and Gaming were all popularly mentioned.

10% of respondents noted that it is developing economies, with weak local fiat currency and unavailable or unreliable banking, that may benefit most from the low-cost, easy-to-use, and secure solutions blockchain can provide.

The report is unique in that it makes the integral use of quotes from respondents so readers can hear respondents' stories in their own words. Here are a few examples of quotes from the report:

Tim Draper : "People are already using blockchain in everyday life. The blockchain is just a perfect ledger. It keeps perfect information on Bitcoin use, and it keeps perfect information on any other form of data, too. It is being used to secure data for everything from medical records to certification of education."

"People are already using blockchain in everyday life. The blockchain is just a perfect ledger. It keeps perfect information on Bitcoin use, and it keeps perfect information on any other form of data, too. It is being used to secure data for everything from medical records to certification of education." Gunther Sonnenfeld , Novena Capital: "Our position and interest as an advisory/investment group are to identify blockchain/DLT/DHT platforms that actually create the most positive social and environmental impact as possible."

"Our position and interest as an advisory/investment group are to identify blockchain/DLT/DHT platforms that actually create the most positive social and environmental impact as possible." Chris Hart , Civic Technologies: "With a history that is tied to Silk Road and countless cryptocurrencies that are struggling with adoption and volatility, blockchain technology faces challenges of interoperability, scaling, perception, and most importantly, a lack of use cases and user interface."

"With a history that is tied to Silk Road and countless cryptocurrencies that are struggling with adoption and volatility, blockchain technology faces challenges of interoperability, scaling, perception, and most importantly, a lack of use cases and user interface." Olga Mack , Quantstamp: "Some of the biggest opportunities for blockchain technology are financial in nature. The automation produced by smart contracts opens up the potential for worldwide liquidity and trading of assets, so we expect that to continue."

"Some of the biggest opportunities for blockchain technology are financial in nature. The automation produced by smart contracts opens up the potential for worldwide liquidity and trading of assets, so we expect that to continue." Hugo Renaudin , LGO: "Regulation is paramount, as it allows companies to make structural decisions without the risk of a regulatory backlash. No regulation is worse than bad regulation, as this stifles innovation and inhibits entrepreneurs and companies."

"Regulation is paramount, as it allows companies to make structural decisions without the risk of a regulatory backlash. No regulation is worse than bad regulation, as this stifles innovation and inhibits entrepreneurs and companies." Geoffrey McCabe , DIVI Project: "The idea of money has been heavily abused by governments and the banks that control them. They have used it as a way to make themselves rich, by endlessly printing more of it for themselves, rather than just creating an easy way for citizens to exchange value."

Responses from the founders, leaders, and investors of blockchain projects cover 230 of the 255-page report. It is meant to be scannable, with readers perusing the answers for more context into the state of the industry in 2019.

"This report is just a snapshot in time with the thoughts of leaders in blockchain technology," Harding said. "This has been a great opportunity to connect and share ideas with so many great leaders in the industry, we look forward to our next report and where the technology will have taken us by 2020."

To learn more about the blockchain industry, Zage's Blockchain Report can be downloaded free here .

