ZAGO Celebrates Women's History Month & Earning Its Certified Women Business Enterprise Status, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAGO, a high-tech sustainable sealing fasteners and switch boots manufacturer, is celebrating Women's History Month 2024 with a new achievement: certification as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) in New Jersey. The WBE certification opens doors to new opportunities in government and the private sector where supplier diversity is a priority.

"The certified Women Business Enterprise status is a significant milestone," says Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, Co-Founder and CEO of ZAGO Manufacturing Co. "It enhances access to contract opportunities where sustainability and supplier diversity is important, such as in offshore wind."

"March is Women's History Month, and it is only fitting that we recognize this WBE certification as a pivotal accomplishment, especially for women in manufacturing," says Jackie Luciano, ZAGO Vice President, who joined ZAGO 16 years ago as a part-time bookkeeper while raising young children and advanced to a leadership role after earning her Rutgers MBA in Finance. "It empowers women to aim high when pursuing ownership and leadership positions."

Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, a corporate attorney, and her husband Harvey Rottenstrich, an engineer, co-founded ZAGO 31 years ago and envisioned ZAGO becoming a diverse employer and a great place for both women and men to work and flourish.

Becoming Woman-Owned

"Harvey and I realized that ZAGO should become a woman-owned manufacturer to show women, explicitly and implicitly, what is possible," says Gail.

Thriving in Newark

Today, ZAGO is thriving, with its headquarters and manufacturing facility based In Newark, NJ. ZAGO employs 35 associates hailing from different backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities.

About ZAGO:

Founded in 1993, ZAGO is a sustainable manufacturer making sustainable sealing fasteners and switch boots for a sustainable world. ZAGO sealing fasteners and components are Made in USA / Buy American Act compliant and used by thousands of engineers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide. Visit www.zago.com.

