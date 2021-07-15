ZAGO Sustainable Sealing Screws Secure & Protect Sollum Technologies' Unique Smart LED Lighting Fixture

ZAGO sustainable seal screws secure & protect Sollum Technologies' Unique Smart LED Lighting Fixture Tweet this

Sollum's smart LED lighting solution features the cloud-based SUN as a Service® platform, which serves as a command center for its full suite of grower services, including access to an expanding library of light recipes, the ability to create custom light recipes, multi-zone crop management, and real-time and remote lighting control from the computer. Fixtures and sensors aggregate and compile the data collected in the greenhouse for processing and analysis, providing each grower with the ability to adapt, modify, and customize their lighting for produce-specific lighting criteria. The technology uses that data to compensate between ambient and target light, which results in significant energy savings.

Protecting Platform, Fixture & Sensors

ZAGO sealing screws seal the Sollum smart lighting fixture, protecting the sophisticated sensors and components within it. ZAGO sealing screws are engineered with a custom groove under the head that when combined with a rubber O-ring and tightened, form a 360 ͦ leak-proof seal. This seal prevents contaminants, including air, water, humidity, moisture, dirt, and dust, from entering the fixture or exiting and leaking into the environment. ZAGO sealing screws are corrosion-resistant, reusable and pollutant-free.

"Collaborating with sustainable companies is exhilarating," says Harvey Rottenstrich, Lead Engineer, President and Co-Founder, ZAGO. "Especially when inventions benefit the health and well-being of people and planet."

"ZAGO's sealing screws provide us with the peace of mind that comes from the knowledge that we use components of the highest quality in manufacturing our technology," says Sollum co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, François Roy-Moisan. "Not only that, it's also great to work with a partner who shares our commitment to building a more sustainable future for all."

ZAGO Manufacturing Co.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Newark, NJ, ZAGO manufactures high-tech sealing fasteners and components for engineers and OEMs worldwide. Industries include military, aerospace, energy, automotive, electronics, robotics, and manufacturing. ZAGO sealing solutions are American-made and Buy American Act compliant.

Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies offers greenhouse producers the only smart LED lighting solution which dynamically recreates and modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light. It provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings, productivity, and superior quality through an easy-to-use application. Visit sollum.tech.

Contact: Kim Keating, [email protected]

