Zags Home Services Announces Acquisition of Michigan Home Restoration, Strengthening Metro Detroit Operations

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zags Home Services ("ZHS"), the parent company of American Standard Roofing (based in Farmington Hills, MI) and Zags Roofing (Chicago, IL), today announced the acquisition of Michigan Home Restoration ("MHR"), a well-respected, family-owned roofing and restoration company serving Metro Detroit.

The acquisition deepens Zags Home Services' roots in Southeast Michigan and expands its capacity to deliver high-quality roofing and exterior services to homeowners across the region. Founded and operated by Timothy Bullis, Michigan Home Restoration has built a strong reputation for craftsmanship, reliability, and personal service - values that align closely with ZHS's customer-first philosophy.

"Michigan is home - it's where our story started, and where we're committed to continuing to grow," said Alan Gildenberg, Co-Managing Partner of Zags Home Services. "This acquisition isn't just about scale; it's about strengthening our roots in Detroit and supporting the communities that have supported us for so long."

The acquisition marks another milestone in Zags Home Services' strategy to build a family of high-performing, locally led home improvement and roofing companies. By bringing MHR in-house, ZHS will enhance production efficiency, improve quality control, and deliver greater value by passing cost savings directly back to homeowners and the communities it serves across all of its brands.

"Welcoming the Michigan Home Restoration team into the Zags Home Services family represents another step in that journey," added Sam Silverman, Co-Managing Partner of Zags Home Services. "Together, we're deepening our presence in Metro Detroit, creating new opportunities for our people, and delivering the kind of quality and value that both we and the homeowners we serve can be proud of."

The transaction closed on October 31, 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Zags Home Services

Zags Home Services ("ZHS") is a rapidly growing, family-owned residential services platform specializing in roofing, exterior remodeling, and home restoration. Headquartered in the Midwest, ZHS is the parent company to American Standard Roofing, one of Metro Detroit's largest and most trusted roofing contractors based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Zags Roofing, serving the greater Chicago area. ZHS combines local expertise, family-owned values, and professional scale to deliver reliable, high-quality services to homeowners across the region.

Learn more at www.AmericanStandardRoofing.com and www.ZagsRoofing.com.

About Michigan Home Restoration

Michigan Home Restoration ("MHR") is a family-owned roofing and exterior restoration company serving homeowners throughout Metro Detroit. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, transparency, and customer care, MHR has built a loyal following across Southeast Michigan and a reputation as one of Metro Detroit's most trusted roofing contractors.

Learn more at www.MHRRoof.com.

Media Contact:

Zack Migdal

Marketing Director

[email protected]

(888) 643-9247

www.AmericanStandardRoofing.com

www.ZagsRoofing.com

SOURCE Zags Home Services, LLC