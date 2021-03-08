Zahid Tractor Turns to Infor for Digital Transformation

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced Zahid Tractor, a Saudi Arabia-based Zahid Group company that supplies construction machinery and commercial vehicles, is now using Infor enterprise resource planning (ERP) to streamline and gain visibility across all departments. The integration of Infor M3 for Equipment allows Zahid Tractor to continue to distinguish its customer-centric offering and commitment to excellence across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's construction, transportation and rental sectors.

Learn more about Infor M3: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/m3

Learn more about equipment service & rental: https://www.infor.com/industries/equipment-service-rental

Zahid Tractor is the authorized distributor of Caterpillar in its Construction Machinery Division, a partnership that has been in place for 71 years. Under its Commercial Vehicles Division, Zahid Tractor is the authorized distributor of Volvo Trucks Group (Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks); a partnership that has been in place for 41 years.

Zahid Tractor originally depended on a bespoke homegrown enterprise information technology solution. As the company continued to grow, this solution was no longer feasible and could not support Zahid Tractor's aggressive digital transformation drive. With the ambition of streamlining all facets of the business as part of its "Ethos of Excellence" and deploying state-of-the-art technologies (such as business intelligence, artificial intelligence and machine learning), Zahid Tractor commissioned one of the big four consulting firms to oversee the due diligence process in selecting the ideal ERP solution.

Upon completion of the due diligence process, Infor M3 for Equipment (manufacturing, distribution, equipment dealership and rental ERP solutions) was selected as the ideal solution in achieving Zahid Tractor's ambitious digitalization aspirations.

Infor M3 met all the requirements stemming from interface-driven initiatives Zahid Tractor has with its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners, which help increase supply chain visibility and improve service levels for their customers. This was a key prerequisite of the ERP solution, given the scale and importance of Zahid Tractor's partners including Caterpillar and Volvo Trucks Group.

From equipment lifecycle, employee productivity and rental service to maintenance, field service, refurbishment and OEM, to name but a few, Infor M3 is transforming key areas of Zahid Tractor's operations. The end-to-end solution with business analytics provides directors, management and front-line teams with valuable data that assists in planning, day-to-day operations, control and decision-making.

The Infor M3 solution will prove instrumental in helping Zahid Tractor tap high levels of growth in Saudi Arabia's construction equipment market, which is expected to achieve an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79 percent from 2020 to 2025, according to a survey by Reportlinker.com. Indeed, Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with megaprojects including NEOM super-city 'The LINE' (a revolution in urban living), the 334-square-kilometer entertainment city of Qiddiya, in addition to large-scale residential construction projects in major cities, in line with its Vision 2030 transformation agenda.

Barig Siraj, Zahid Group vice president of group affairs commented: "Saudi Arabia is home to some of the world's most exciting development projects, and as a leading supplier of construction machinery and commercial vehicles, the Zahid Group of companies is committed to supporting these important initiatives. By deploying solutions such as Infor M3, Zahid Group is increasing its ability to respond quickly and efficiently to customer demand while also improving our overall agility and business success."

"We're thrilled to be working with Zahid Tractor on their digital transformation," said Amel Gardner, Infor vice president for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). "Infor M3 plays a key role in helping organizations gain visibility across their operations, improving productivity and efficiency, and helping management teams have greater confidence in their decision making — all essential qualities for success in high-growth and capital-intense industries such as construction equipment."

Currently, Zahid Group is working with Infor to roll out Infor Birst Analytics and Infor M3 CloudSuite to other companies within the group.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

For more information:

Roger Field

Wallis PR

+971 50 273 9936

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

